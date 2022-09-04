Durand Cup 2022: Army Green vs Odisha FC preview, prediction and more

Army Green will take on Odisha FC in the final group D fixture of the ongoing Durand Cup 2022 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, September 4.

Odisha FC have secured a place in the knockouts after winning three games in a row and will look to carry on the good form. The team began their campaign thrashing NorthEast United 6-0 before beating Kerala Blasters 2-0 and following it up with a 3-0 win over Sudeva Delhi.

Army Green, on the other hand, couldn't make it to the next stage of the century-old tournament as they finished after Odisha and Kerala Blasters in the table. While they could equal to seven points with KBFC, the head-to-head rule would mean Kerala will make it to the next stage even in case of an Army Green win in this fixture.

Army Green began their campaign with a 3-1 win over NorthEast United before playing out a 0-0 draw against Sudeva Delhi. In a must-win fixture, the team went down 0-2 to Kerala Blasters.

Durand Cup 2022: Army Green vs Odisha FC head-to-head

The two sides will be meeting each other for the first time in any form of competitive football, thus their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Durand Cup 2022: Army Green vs Odisha FC live streaming details

The Durand Cup match between Army Green and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

Durand Cup 2022: Army Green vs Odisha FC prediction

This fixture will be a dead rubber as the qualifications from this group have been completed. Army Green will want to finish strong, while Odisha FC will look to continue their unbeaten run. Odisha FC are in good form and we expect them to win the fixture.

Prediction: Army Green 1 - Odisha FC 3

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das