Durand Cup 2022: Army Red vs NEROCA FC - 3 player battles to watch out for

Group C action continues in the 2022 Durand Cup with Army Red taking on I-League side NEROCA FC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Wednesday, August 24.

The 2005 Champions, Army Red, had a thrilling start to their Durand Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC. Following a cagey first half, Lethaolen Khongsai headed the Reds into the lead in the 54th minute.

But after a solid defensive performance for almost the entire match, Army Red fell apart in the dying moments. Chennaiyin scored twice in the 89th and 94th minute through Julius Düker and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul to turn the game around.

More drama was still to come, though, as Liton Shil sneaked into the six-yard box and tapped into the open net in the 96th minute to earn Army Red a precious point.

NEROCA FC, on the other hand, enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 derby win over city rivals TRAU FC in their opening fixture last Thursday. Youngsters Tangva Ragui and Thomyo Shimray scored twice for the Orange Brigade in the first half before new signing John Chidi added a third after the break.

Mumbai City FC loanee Naorem Tondomba Singh was fantastic in the NEROCA FC midfield and picked up the Man of the Match award. Coach Wankhem Khogen Singh will hope to make it six points from six on Wednesday with tougher fixtures against Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC still to come.

Let's take a look at three key player battles that can decide the Army Red vs NEROCA FC clash.

#3 Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei (AR) vs. Lunminlen Haokip (NFC)

Suresh Meitei is Army Red's most experienced defender and was named Man of the Match for his powerful display against Chennaiyin FC. He was aggressive and impressed with his tackling and good reading of the game.

Against NEROCA, Suresh will be keen to put the brakes on fellow Manipuri winger Lunminlen Haokip. The youngster was instrumental on the left wing against TRAU FC and delivered an inch-perfect cross for Ragui to score the opener.

It's been a great year for Haokip, who was snapped up by NEROCA FC after his splendid showing for Manipur in the Santosh Trophy final round in April, where he scored three goals.

Neroca FC @NerocaFC



The young forward has shown excellent performance in the 2021-22 Santosh Trophy. His versatility will add new dimensions to our attack



Welcome to the We're extremely pleased to confirm that we have signed Lunminlen Haokip for the upcoming seasonThe young forward has shown excellent performance in the 2021-22 Santosh Trophy. His versatility will add new dimensions to our attackWelcome to the #OrangeBrigade , Lunminlen. We're extremely pleased to confirm that we have signed Lunminlen Haokip for the upcoming season 📝The young forward has shown excellent performance in the 2021-22 Santosh Trophy. His versatility will add new dimensions to our attack🔥Welcome to the #OrangeBrigade, Lunminlen. https://t.co/jOWQ0un6YA

#2 Liton Shil (AR) vs Thokchom James Singh (NFC)

Striker Liton Shil caused plenty of trouble to the Chennaiyin FC defense with his press from the first whistle to the last. He worked very hard up front during the entire match, often with little support, and finally got his reward in the 96th minute as he tapped in the equalizer.

NEROCA FC's James Singh was remarkable in central defense against TRAU FC, keeping Komron Tursunov silent in the second half. He also assisted his side's second goal with a fine cross for Thomyo Shimray.

Both Shil and James are physical players and it should be an intense duel, especially after their confident starts to the tournament.

#1 Bhabindra Malla Thakuri (AR) vs John Chidi (NFC)

Army Red goalkeeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri was on top of his game against Chennaiyin, displaying no nerves against a striker like Petar Slišković. He made some good saves to keep a clean sheet until the 89th minute and wasn't really at fault for the two late goals Chennaiyin scored.

On Wednesday, Thakuri will be up against another big striker in John Chidi. The Nigerian scored on debut for the Orange Brigade after latching onto an error from TRAU's defense. NEROCA utilized their width a lot to pump crosses into the box with Chidi as the targetman, and we can expect more of the same against Army Red.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win between NEROCA and Army Red? NEROCA Army Red 1 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit