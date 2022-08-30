Durand Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Navy - 3 player battles to watch out for

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan FC will play their last group stage match of the 2022 Durand Cup against bottom side Indian Navy at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, August 31.

The Green and Maroon Brigade picked up their first win of the campaign in the Kolkata Derby on Sunday, edging out East Bengal FC 1-0 in front of a capacity crowd at VYBK.

ATK Mohun Bagan dictated the contest right from the start. while the Red and Golds soaked up the pressure. Juan Ferrando's side were eventually rewarded for their dominance on the stroke of half-time as Liston Colaco's corner was bundled into his own net by East Bengal's Sumeet Passi.

The pace of the game went up in the second half with chances on both ends. The Mariners' defense stood strong and saw off East Bengal's all-out attack towards the end to win their sixth straight Kolkata Derby.

The victory might've kept ATK Mohun Bagan alive in the competition but knockout stage qualification is still out of their hand due to their inferior head-to-head record against Rajasthan United. Both sides are level on four points, chasing the second spot behind Mumbai City, who have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Rajasthan United will also play their last match against Indian Navy next week and would seal a last-eight berth with a win, irrespective of ATK Mohun Bagan's result on Wednesday.

At the very least, the Mariners will want to keep their end of the bargain by beating Indian Navy and putting pressure on Rajasthan. In contrast, Navy's fate lies in their hands as they require back-to-back wins to enter the knockout stage for the first time since 2013.

On that note, let's check out three key player battles that could settle the crucial Durand Cup clash between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Indian Navy.

#3 Subhasish Bose (ATKMB) vs Pintu Mahata (NAV)

Subhasish Bose has arguably been ATK Mohun Bagan's most solid defender in the Durand Cup so far, excelling in Juan Ferrando's back-three system alongside Pogba and Kotal.

In the second half of the Kolkata derby, the Indian international put the brakes on in-form winger Aniket Jadhav to help protect the Mariners' one-goal advantage.

Bose's next challenge on Wednesday will be from his former Mohun Bagan teammate Pintu Mahata. The Indian Navy winger was brilliant against East Bengal, frustrating defenders with his pace and winning a lot of fouls in the process.

Bose will be aware of the threat posed by a tricky opponent like Mahata and it should be an interesting duel to watch.

#2 Joni Kauko (ATKMB) vs Harikrishna AU (NAV)

Hugo Boumous may not be playing at his best for ATK Mohun Bagan at the moment but Joni Kauko surely is. The Finnish international has bossed the midfield in every match so far with his technical qualities on the ball and sharp vision.

Indian Navy's best bet to try and stop Kauko will be their midfielder Harikrishna AU, who usually sits closely in front of the centre-backs to offer extra protection. The former Chennai City FC midfielder picked up the Player of the Match award in the goalless draw with East Bengal.

While Kauko definitely has the technical and physical advantage over Harikrishna, the latter is high on confidence and will relish the test.

#1 Ashique Kuruniyan (ATKMB) vs Novin Gurung (NAV)

ATK Mohun Bagan's new signing Ashique Kuruniyan has quickly made himself at home in Kolkata. The Indian international has been electric on the left wing, forming a good partnership with Colaco. He also found the net on debut against Rajasthan United with a powerful low strike.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy's Novin Gurung has also had a fine tournament at right-back so far. The 23-year-old is one of the youngest but also one of the most experienced members of the squad, having played in three Durand Cup editions. Gurung has signed for Rajasthan United for the upcoming season and will take confidence from his teammates' amazing win over the Mariners.

Both Ashique and Gurung are fast-paced players, which should make for a frenetic battle on the flank on Wednesday.

