Durand Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 3 player battles to watch out for

Home favorites ATK Mohun Bagan FC will kick off their 2022 Durand Cup Group B campaign against I-League side Rajasthan United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, August 20.

Mumbai City FC set the ball rolling in Group B with a resounding 4-1 victory over Indian Navy on Thursday at the same venue. ATK Mohun Bagan's derby rivals East Bengal FC are the other team in the group.

16-time Durand Cup champions Mohun Bagan finished as runners-up to Gokulam Kerala in the 2019 edition in Kolkata. This is the first time the Mariners are taking part in the tournament as ATK Mohun Bagan FC after their merger with ATK.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC announced their full-strength 27-member squad for the Durand Cup on Friday, headlined by new signings Florentin Pogba and Dimitri Petratos.

It's clear that Juan Ferrando's side are in it to win it. The Spanish coach would love to open his silverware account with ATK Mohun Bagan by clinching the Durand Cup, a competition he won with FC Goa last year.

The Mariners begin their campaign against tricky opposition in the shape of Rajasthan United. RUFC are the first side from Rajasthan to take part in the Durand Cup in 40 years. Last season, they also became the first Rajasthan-based club to play in the I-League after winning promotion from the second tier.

Rajasthan Armed Constabulary was the last team from the state to play Durand Cup football in 1982. They also reached the final in 1951 and 1973. After a positive debut I-League campaign, Rajasthan United will hope to replicate RAC's legacy in Asia's oldest competition.

Both ATK Mohun Bagan and Rajasthan United have made important signings to reinforce their squads for the season. On that note, let's take a look at three key player battles that can settle this contest.

#3 Florentin Pogba (ATKMB) vs Martín Cháves (RUFC)

Defender Florentin Pogba and attacking midfielder Martín Cháves are new faces in their respective teams. The battle between Pogba's physicality and Cháves' dribbling should be an interesting watch.

Guinean international Pogba brings with him a wealth of European experience. The centre-back has played over 200 matches in France's top two divisions for Sedan, Saint-Étienne and Sochaux.

Cháves, a typical diminutive offensive midfielder, has prior Indian football experience with NorthEast United during the 2019-20 season in the ISL, for whom he scored three goals. The Uruguayan has now been roped in by Rajasthan United as their principal creative spark in the attacking third.

#2 Liston Colaco (ATKMB) vs Niraj Kumar (RUFC)

If Rajasthan United want to get something out of this match, their young goalkeeper Niraj Kumar will need to have a good game. Rajasthan signed Niraj as a replacement for Bhaskar Roy, who had a great I-League season before leaving for Mumbai City.

Facing Liston Colaco is one of the toughest first-day assignments any goalkeeper can have. The 23-year-old was one of the best players for ATK Mohun Bagan last season. But with the departure of Roy Krishna and David Williams, there's added goalscoring responsibility on his young shoulders this season.

Colaco will be keen to start the new season on the right note, while young Niraj cannot afford any errors between the sticks for Rajasthan United.

#1 Hugo Boumous (ATKMB) vs Aydar Mambetaliev (RUFC)

Hugo Boumous is one of the best players in his position in India. Whether it's goalscoring or chance creation, the attacking midfielder can do it all. The 27-year-old missed out on the AFC Cup group stages in May due to injury and will be eager to begin the new season on a high.

If Rajasthan United's new signing Aydar Mambetaliev has done his homework, he will be aware of Boumous' ability to breeze past the best of defenders. The tall centre-back from Kyrgyzstan is expected to be Rajasthan's leader at the back this season.

We know how dangerous Liston and Manvir can be up front with Boumous' continuous supply from midfield. That means Rajasthan United's newly assembled backline is in for a big challenge come Saturday evening.

Edited by S Chowdhury