Durand Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Rajasthan United FC preview, prediction and more

Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan will take on I-League side Rajasthan United FC in their Durand Cup 2022 opener at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, August 20.

The green and maroon brigade finished third in the group stages of the ISL last season and lost to eventual winners Hyderabad FC in the semi-finals. Juan Ferrando's team has made several additions this time around and will be looking to challenge for the title.

ATK Mohun Bagan have also announced four captains for this season. Florentin Pogba along with Joni Kauko, Subhashish Bose, and Pritam Kotal will lead the side.

Rajasthan United FC, on the other hand, finished sixth in the I-League last season and will be looking to showcase their talent in this competition. The team has announced a 29-member squad for the event.

The two teams have been placed alongside Emami East Bengal, Mumbai City FC and the Indian Navy FT in Group B.

Speaking of the game, Juan Ferrando, head coach of ATK Mohun Bagan, said in the pre-match press conference:

"We are in a tough group. I have seen Rajasthan United play in the I-League and they are a good team."

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Rajasthan United FC Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between these two sides in any form of competitive football. So their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Rajasthan United FC Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Rajasthan United FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels while the game can also be watched live on the Voot app.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Rajasthan United FC

prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have traveled with their first-team players and are likely to field their best XI. This makes them the favorites to win the clash.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 Rajasthan United FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee