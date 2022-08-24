Durand Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC preview, prediction and more

Two Indian Super League (ISL) giants, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, go head-to-head in a Durand Cup Group C fixture at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday, August 24.

The Mariners lost their first fixture against Rajasthan United FC 2-3 and will be eyeing a comeback in this game. Kiyan Nassiri and Ashique Kuruniyan gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead, but saw their efforts get equalized as the game progressed.

The game was poised for a 2-2 draw when Rajatshan scored a goal in the 95th minute to bag all three points.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, come into this fixture after a 4-1 win over the Indian Navy. The Navy side picked up the lead but Vikram Partap Singh pulled things back for Mumbai before the break. Greg Stewart then converted from the penalty spot to give Mumbai the lead before Lallianzuala Chhangte's brace made it 4-1.

Speaking about his side's performance, head coach Des Buckingham said:

"I am very happy with the start we have got. We conceded first against Indian Navy, but we settled in quickly and played good football overall. But, it's just the beginning. and we want to carry forward the momentum."

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-head

This will be the first time the two sides go head-to-head in a Durand Cup fixture. However, the two teams have played each other five times in the ISL, with Mumbai City FC winning on four occasions and one game ending in a stalemate.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to win a game against Mumbai City FC and will be hoping that they can get the better of them tonight. However, it will not be an easy task, with Mumbai City looking strong. With this being a really short tournament, neither team will want to drop any points.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 - 1 Mumbai City FC

