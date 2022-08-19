Durand Cup 2022: Chennaiyin FC vs Army Red - 3 player battles to watch out for

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC will get their 2022 Durand Cup Group C campaign underway against Army Red at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Saturday, August 20.

Group C's opening fixture saw NEROCA FC defeat TRAU FC 3-1 in the Imphal derby on Thursday evening. Current ISL champions Hyderabad FC are the fifth and final team in the group.

This marks Chennaiyin FC's second appearance at the prestigious Durand Cup, but the first with their senior squad. Their reserve team took part in the 2019 edition, bowing out in the group stages without scoring a goal.

The Marina Machans aren't here to make up the numbers this time though. Their new German head coach Thomas Brdarić has named a full strength squad, including all six foreigners. That means the likes of Kwame Karikari, Petar Slišković, Fallou Diagne, Julius Düker and Vafa Hakhamaneshi are set to get their first taste of Indian football in the Durand Cup.

Army Red won the Durand Cup title in 2005, beating Sporting Clube de Goa on penalties. Last year, they qualified for the knockout stages for the first time since then, beating Hyderabad FC and Assam Rifles to finish second behind Gokulam Kerala in Group D. Unfortunately, a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad meant that Army Red had to withdraw from their quarter-final against FC Bengaluru United.

Hoping to put that setback behind them, Army Red will line up against Chennaiyin FC in a bid to cause an opening-match upset. Let's take a look at three key player battles that could determine the outcome of this contest.

#3 Petar Slišković (CFC) vs Bhabindra Malla Thakuri (AR)

Former Croatian youth international Petar Slišković has bolstered Chennaiyin's attacking options. The six-foot-four striker will hope to announce his arrival in India by getting on the scoresheet. To do that, he will have to deal with Army Green's goalkeeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri.

Thakuri is participating in his second Durand Cup with Army Red, having helped his side reach the quarter-finals in 2021. Thakuri was also part of Services' Santosh Trophy campaign in 2021-22, keeping two clean sheets.

The Army Red custodian will have to be at his absolute best to keep the experienced Slišković at bay. The Chennaiyin striker's huge height advantage means that there's only going to be one favorite during aerial duels and set-pieces.

#2 Fallou Diagne (CFC) vs Liton Shil (AR)

Fallou Diagne is Chennaiyin's chief signing in defense for the season. The Senegalese senior international brings in seven-seasons' worth of top-flight European experience in Ligue 1, Bundesliga and the UEFA Europa League with clubs like Freiburg, Metz and Rennes.

Liton Shil was Army Red's top-scorer in the Durand Cup last year with three goals. But even he is set to endure a difficult afternoon up against a skilled centre-back like Diagne. Shil will need plenty of support from his teammates in order to make inroads into the strong Chennaiyin backline.

#1 Anirudh Thapa (CFC) vs Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei (AR)

In a match where Chennaiyin should dominate the midfield, skipper Anirudh Thapa will have a big role to play. Army Red are going to be defending deep for the majority of 90 minutes, led by centre-back Suresh Meitei.

The 28-year-old Meitei has played six times in the last two editions of the Durand Cup and has even scored three goals. He was on the books of Churchill Brothers in the I-League last season, impressing with his tackling and ball distribution.

We all know of the quality Thapa possesses. With or without the ball, Army Red cannot afford to leave the 24-year-old unmarked. The lethal link-up play between Thapa and Chennaiyin's frontline will require Meitei and co to be on their toes from start to finish.

Edited by Diptanil Roy