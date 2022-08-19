Durand Cup 2022: Chennaiyin FC vs Army Red FT preview, prediction and more

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC will make their Durand Cup debut against Army Red FT at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Saturday, August 20.

Chennaiyin FC have finished eighth for two consecutive seasons now in the Indian Super League and will want to put up a better performance this time around. They will look to use the Durand Cup to try out various styles of play and gel together as a unit.

Army Red won't be easy opponents, however. The team finished second behind Gokulam Kerala last season in a group that also featured ISL side Hyderabad FC and Assam Rifles. However, a COVID-19 outbreak within the camp put paid to their hopes of doing well in the knockout stages. The team was subsequently forced to withdraw from its quarter-final clash against FC Bengaluru United.

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, have announced a 30-member squad for their Durand Cup campaign. On the eve of their opener, coach Thomas Brdaric explained the need to have a big squad ahead of a long season at the pre-match press conference:

“We have a big squad. The season is quite long and we need all players. Our target (in Durand Cup) is to work on our development. We have worked hard and been focused in training sessions. But it will be our first competitive match tomorrow and we will see where we are,” he said.

Chennaiyin FC vs Army Red FT Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between these two sides in any form of competitive football. So their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Chennaiyin FC vs Army Red FT Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between Chennaiyin FC and Army Red FT will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels while the game can also be watched live on the Voot app.

Chennaiyin FC vs Army Red FT prediction

The Marina Machans, with their roster, look a formidable side and should get the better of their opponents in this fixture. But to do so, they will have to put their best foot forward.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Army Red FT

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee