Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal FC vs Indian Navy preview, prediction and more

East Bengal FC, one of the most successful Durand Cup teams, will begin their 2022 season campaign with a game against the Indian Navy at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, August 22.

Ever since their entry into the Indian Super League (ISL), East Bengal FC haven't had the best of finishes, ending ninth in their first season and bottom of the table last season. The management has now appointed former Indian national football team head coach Stephen Constantine to rebuild the team and lead them to glory days.

As for their opponents, the Indian Navy took the lead against Mumbai City FC at the Durand Cup last week, but went on to concede four goals to lose the match 1-4. The team will be hopeful that it can upset East Bengal FC given that the Red & Golds haven't put up a lot of top-class performances in recent times.

East Bengal FC vs Indian Navy Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two teams stands at 0-0 as this will be their first meeting in any form of competitive football.

East Bengal FC vs Indian Navy Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between East Bengal FC and Indian Navy will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

East Bengal FC vs Indian Navy Prediction

Both teams will want to pick up all possible points from this game. However, with East Bengal playing their first match of the season, they could take some time to settle in, leaving the Indian Navy with the chance for a draw.

Prediction: East Bengal 1-1 Indian Navy

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee