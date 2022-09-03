Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal vs Mumbai City preview, prediction and more

East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will clash in the Durand Cup 2022 final Group B fixture at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, September 3.

East Bengal FC are out of the race for the lone qualification spot available, while Mumbai City FC have already booked their place in the quarter-finals. The Red & Golds played out two goalless draws before going down 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan to find themselves fourth in the table.

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the tournament. The team started their campaign with a 4-1 win over the Indian Navy before playing out a 1-1 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan. They then beat Rajasthan United 5-1 and will now look to finish the group stage on a strong note.

Ahead of the match, Mumbai manager Des Buckingham said that it will be a good challenge given that the entire support will be for the local side East Bengal.

"They are a quality side and it will certainly be a good challenge for us, especially with the crowd cheering for them. We are looking forward to the game against East Bengal, and our focus will be to keep the momentum going and stick to the plans." he said.

Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal vs Mumbai City head-to-head

Since East Bengal's entry into the ISL, the two sides have faced each other four times. Mumbai City have got the better of their opponents on three occasions, with one game ending in a draw.

Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal vs Mumbai City live streaming details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal vs Mumbai City prediction

With Mumbai City FC having qualified for the next stage of the tournament, they'd want to test their bench strength, while East Bengal will look to end on a positive note. We predict a Mumbai City FC win in this encounter.

Prediction: East Bengal 0-2 Mumbai City FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee