Create

Durand Cup 2022: FC Goa vs Indian Air Force preview, prediction and more

FC Goa vs Indian Air Force will go head to head on Friday in the 131st edition of the Durand Cup.
FC Goa vs Indian Air Force will go head to head on Friday in the 131st edition of the Durand Cup.
Azhar Mohamed
Azhar Mohamed
ANALYST
Modified Aug 19, 2022 12:32 AM IST

The sixth game of the ongoing Durand Cup 2022 will see defending champions FC Goa take on Indian Air Force at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, August 19.

FC Goa did not have a great start to the competition as they went down against Mohammedan Sporting 3-1 in the season opener. The team took the lead in the 34th minute, but Mohammedan equalized in the 49th minute before goals in the 84th and 90+3rd minute meant they secured a convincing win.

For the Indian Air Force football side, this will be their first game of the Durand Cup. The team does have a few players who have turned out in competitive league football and will be hoping to make a mark.

Ahead of our clash against the Indian Air Force Football Team, here's our match preview 👇🏻fcgoa.in/media/match-pr…#ForcaGoa #FCGIAF #DurandCup2022 https://t.co/a7PgyvO0zN

Speaking about the match at the pre-match press conference, FC Goa coach Deggie Cardozo said that the team has regrouped as a unit and he hopes that the team will have a good outing against the Air Force side.

“The top objective remains to try to win every game we compete in. We are still on course to do that. A few individual mistakes cost us on Tuesday, hence we have worked on improving communication between the players. We also have confidence in our ability to play with the ball, and overall we hope to have a good match against the Air Force, ” he said.

FC Goa vs Indian Air Force Head to Head

There are no records showing any previous meetings between the two sides.

FC Goa vs Indian Air Force Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between FC Goa and Indian Air Force will be broadcast live on the Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels while the game will also be telecast live on the Voot app.

FC Goa vs Indian Air Force prediction

Defending champions FC Goa, who lost their opening fixture, will be looking to bounce back and will start as favorites against the Indian Air Force. But given that FC Goa will field an inexperienced side, both teams have a good chance of winning the fixture.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 Indian Air Force

Edited by Ankush Das

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...