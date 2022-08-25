Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 3 player battles to watch out for

Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Hyderabad FC are up against Chennaiyin FC in Group C of the 2022 Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Friday, August 26.

This is the first time both Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC have participated in the prestigious Durand Cup with their senior squad after sending their reserve teams to the previous editions. That means an enticing match is in prospect on Friday afternoon in Imphal.

Chennaiyin FC kicked off their campaign with a gripping 2-2 draw against an unrelenting Army Red side on Saturday. After trailing 0-1 for most of the second half, the Marina Machans turned the game on its head with two quickfire goals from Julius Düker and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul in the 89th and 94th minute.

Chennaiyin FC thought the comeback was complete and all three points were in the bag, but there was a final twist in the tale as Liton Shil tapped home to make it 2-2 in the 96th minute.

Thomas Brdarić had a bittersweet managerial debut as his side showed great fighting spirit to score twice before switching off at the back, in the dying moments.

His counterpart, Manolo Márquez, had a plain sailing opening match in the Durand Cup as Hyderabad FC coasted to a 2-0 win over local side TRAU FC on Monday.

Halicharan Narzary kicked off things in the first half with a sumptuous curling effort from outside the area before new signing Borja Herrera sealed the game with a solid half-volley just eight minutes after the break.

The Nizams will look to take a big step towards the quarter-finals with three points while the Marina Machans search for their maiden victory to climb into the top two.

Let's check out three key player battles that can settle this encounter between the two ISL champions.

#3 Odei Onaindia (HFC) vs Julius Düker (CFC)

Onaindia is back in India. The Spanish centre-back, who led Hyderabad's defense in 2020-21, was signed again by the Nizams this season. Onaindia impressed with his passing and tackling, while his fast pace allowed him to stick closely to quick forwards. He came on in the second half against TRAU and helped his side see off a 2-0 win.

Chennaiyin's new German recruit Julius Düker was their best player against Army Red. The attacking midfielder headed home Thapa's corner for the equalizer and put up a high-spirited performance throughout the game.

Düker will be hoping for more of the same while Onaindia gears up for his first big test since his return to Hyderabad FC.

#2 João Victor (HFC) vs Anirudh Thapa (CFC)

Both João Victor and Anirudh Thapa have been orchestrating their team’s midfield for a long time now. This will be their third meeting as captains of their sides and they are both well-versed with each other's playing styles.

Thapa had a lively game against Army Red, stringing together a lot of good passes as he usually does. Victor had a good run-out as a second-half substitute in Hyderabad's win over TRAU. The Brazilian also struck the crossbar with a thundering strike late on.

All things considered, the midfield battle between these two team leaders can go a long way in determining which side creates more scoring opportunities.

The record goalscorer in ISL history, Bartholomew Ogbeche is now into his fifth season in India after extending his contract with Hyderabad FC for another year. The Nigerian played the last 20 minutes of the first match and seemed a bit rusty, but that shouldn't worry the Nizams ahead of Friday's match, given what a big-game player he is.

There is cause for worry, however, for Chennaiyin defender Fallou Diagne. The Senegalese had a nervy debut against Army Red and was dragged out of position on a few occasions. Surely, Diagne will be keen to show his mettle against Hyderabad FC when he goes head-to-head with Ogbeche in an all-African duel.

