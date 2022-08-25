Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC preview, prediction and more

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC will take on two-time ISL winners Chennaiyin FC in a Group C Durand Cup 2022 clash at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Friday, August 26.

Hyderabad FC began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAU FC), courtesy of goals from Halicharan Narzary and Borja Gonzalez. The Hyderabad side looked threatening throughout the match and will hope to continue their quest to add more trophies to their cabinet.

Their opponents Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, were held to a 2-2 draw against the Army Red in their previous encounter. The two sides played a goalless first half before Lethaolen Khongsai gave Army Red the lead in the 54th minute. His effort was neutralized by Julius Duker in the 89th minute.

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul then struck a volley in the 90+4 minutes of stoppage time, but the final minute of the game saw Liton Shil find the back of the net for Army Red.

In terms of team news, both teams are understood to have all personnel available for this clash.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head

The two sides will be meeting each other for the first time in the Durand Cup. However, the two sides have previously faced off on six occasions in the Indian Super League. Chennaiyin FC have won thrice, while Hyderabad FC have won two, with their most recent encounter ending in a 1-1 draw.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction

Hyderabad FC will aim to continue their winning run, while Chennaiyin FC will look to put in an improved performance following their 2-2 draw over the Army Red. Fans can be assured that they will have an interesting game to watch, with both teams looking to come out all guns blazing.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-2 Chennaiyin FC.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee