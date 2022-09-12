Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United FC preview, prediction, telecast details, and more

In the fourth and final quarter-final of the Durand Cup 2022, Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, September 12.

RUFC have been one of the sides to watch out for in the coveted tournament, having secured a quarter-final berth from the virtual 'Group of Death'. They showed great fight and determination right from their opening game, beating ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 in a thriller.

Even though the I-League side were humbled by Mumbai City FC, they showed mental strength to fight back and secure a playoff berth after winning their final game against the Indian Navy.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, won their first three games in Group C in Imphal against local sides TRAU FC and Neroca FC as well as fellow ISL side Chennaiyin FC very comfortably to qualify as group toppers. In their final group stage game, Rajasthan suffered a loss against the Army Red.

Speaking about the loss, Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez averred:

“We understand that now we are champions and every team will play hard with us. The Army Red team also played like they were playing in the World Cup final and they played well. We played against all first-teams in Imphal unlike the other groups and played well.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan boss Pushpender Kundu oozed confidence and underlined that his side had done their homework on the ISL champions. He stated:

“We will give it a good shot tomorrow. We have done our studies on the Hyderabad players and will try and execute our plans accordingly.”

Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United FC head-to-head

This will be the first time the two sides will lock horns in any form of competitive football, thus their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United FC live streaming details

The match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app from 6.00 pm IST on September 12.

Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United FC prediction

The Durand Cup 2022 quarter-finals are single-legged affairs, meaning that the winner of today's clash advances to the semis, while the loser returns home.

Although Rajasthan United have been in inspired form thanks to contributions from the likes of Melroy Assisi, Gyanmar Nikum, Martin Chavez, and Sergio Barboza, the Nizams will have the upper hand going into the fixture. The explosiveness of Bartholomew Ogbeche could determine the outcome of the fixture.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 3-1 Rajasthan United FC

