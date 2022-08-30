Durand Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters FC vs Army Green - 3 player battles to watch out for

A Durand Cup quarter-final berth will be on the line when Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC take on Army Green in Group D at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, August 31.

Odisha FC have already qualified from the group after their 3-0 success over Sudeva Delhi FC on Monday. Both Kerala Blasters FC and Army Green are level on four points and the winner will join Odisha in the last eight, while the loser will be knocked out of the centenary-old tournament.

A draw won't help either side as it will open the doors for Sudeva Delhi FC, who could then join them on five points if they beat NorthEast United FC. In that case, the fate of the second qualifier from the group will be decided on the last day of the group clashes.

Kerala Blasters FC registered their first win of this year's Durand Cup last Saturday, beating hosts NorthEast United FC 3-0 to keep themselves alive in the tournament and avoid a repeat of last year's group stage exit.

Tomasz Tchórz's side were on the front foot from the get-go and opened the scoring through Mohammed Aimen in the 28th minute. The Blasters' didn't take their foot off the gas and Muhammed Ajsal doubled the advantage just after the restart before Aimen got his brace in the 90th minute to cap off a solid win.

2016 Durand Cup champions Army Green defeated NorthEast United 3-1 in their opening game and followed that up with a frustrating 0-0 stalemate against Sudeva Delhi FC last Thursday.

It was a cagey contest for most of the first half but the second period saw plenty of chances fall for Army Green. However, coach Mileswamy Ramachandran was let down by his side's dismal finishing in front of goal and they had to settle for a point.

Let's take a look at three player battles that could be crucial in the do-or-die clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Army Green.

#3 Vibin Mohanan (KBFC) vs Oinam Gautham Singh (AG)

Vibin Mohanan has been the standout midfielder in Kerala Blasters FC's three games so far, playing every single minute. The 19-year-old has two seasons' worth of I-League experience with Indian Arrows under his belt and was also pivotal in India's SAFF U-20 Championship triumph earlier this month.

Mohanan's excellent passing and composure on the ball will be challenged by Army Green's creative outlet Oinam Gautham Singh. The midfielder was named the Player of the Match against Sudeva Delhi FC for being responsible for inventing most of his side's opportunities.

#2 Sachin Suresh (KBFC) vs PC Lallawmkima (AG)

The Blasters' goalkeeper Sachin Suresh earned his first clean sheet of the Durand Cup against NorthEast United FC. The skipper has shown confidence between the sticks and doesn't shy away from coming out of his area.

Suresh has also been good in one-on-one situations and could be in for more of them against Army Green striker PC Lallawmkima. The 30-year-old scored a brace against NorthEast United FC and is always keen to press deep inside the opponent's penalty area.

As such, a typical youth versus experience battle is in store as 21-year-old Suresh takes on Lallawmkima, who led Army Green to the 2016 Durand Cup title with four goals.

#1 Muhammad Ajsal (KBFC) vs Soubhagyan Somaraj (AG)

Kerala Blasters FC striker Muhammad Ajsal has made quite a mark in the Durand Cup this year with two exquisite goals – a low drive from outside the box against Sudeva Delhi followed by a thumping strike into the top corner against NorthEast United.

The 19-year-old is usually the furthest man forward for the Blasters, posing a threat on the break with his link-up play, alongside Aimen and Azhar.

Standing in the way of Ajsal and Co. on Wednesday will be Army Green's rock at the back, Soubhagyan Somaraj. After being a fringe player last year, the 25-year-old has now earned the confidence of coach Ramachandran, starting in both of Army Green's matches so far.

Edited by Ankush Das