Durand Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters FC vs Army Green preview, prediction and more

Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters will lock horns with Army Green in a Group D fixture of Durand Cup 2022 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, August 31.

The two teams will battle out for the second spot in the group. Odisha FC have secured a place in the knockouts after winning three games in a row.

Kerala Blasters started their campaign with a 1-1 draw over Sudeva Delhi before losing 2-0 to Odisha FC. The team came back strongly with a 3-0 win over NorthEast United and currently find themselves second in the table with four points.

Their opponents, Army Green, too, have four points in the bag, having beaten NorthEast United 3-1 before playing out a goalless draw against Sudeva Delhi. A win for Army Green here today would seal them a spot in the next round.

Durand Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters FC vs Army Green

head-to-head

The two sides will be meeting each other for the first time in any form of competitive football, thus their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Durand Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters FC vs Army Green live streaming details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Army Green will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

Durand Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters FC vs Army Green prediction

Both teams will be wanting all three points to help with their qualification to the next round. A win for Army Green would seal them a berth in the quarter-finals, while for Kerala Blasters a win would put them in a strong position to make it to the next round.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1 - 1 Army Green

