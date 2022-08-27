Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC - 3 player battles to watch out for in the Kolkata Derby

The Kolkata Derby between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC is back at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in front of fans for the first time since January 2020. The Red and Gold Brigade take on the Green and Maroon Brigade in Group B of the 2022 Durand Cup on Sunday, August 28.

East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan are the two most successful teams in the history of the prestigious Durand Cup with 16 titles each. The two Kolkata giants last met in the Durand Cup all the way back in the 2004 final, where East Bengal triumphed 2-1 at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi.

More recently, ATK Mohun Bagan have emerged as the more dominant side in the derby, winning all four Indian Super League (ISL) meetings that have taken place in Goa over the past two seasons. East Bengal will count on the return to Kolkata soil and the support of their fans to taste their first derby win since January 2019.

Both teams find themselves in a tricky situation in Group B at the moment with no wins after two matches each. ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a shock 2-3 loss to Rajasthan United FC in their first match before a 1-1 draw with former ISL Champions Mumbai City FC on Wednesday.

East Bengal have begun their new era under coach Stephen Constantine in underwhelming fashion with two goalless draws against Indian Navy and Rajasthan United FC.

A draw won't do either East Bengal or ATK Mohun Bagan any good, so we can expect both sides to go for it. On that note, let's take a look at three player battles that could determine whether Kolkata will be Red and Gold, or Green and Maroon on Sunday.

#3 Aniket Jadhav (EB) vs Subhasish Bose (ATKMB)

East Bengal winger Aniket Jadhav turned up the heat against Rajasthan United and bossed the right flank. His fast speed and excellent dribbling gave full-back Jagdeep Singh a hard time. Jadhav was signed earlier this month from ISL Champions Hyderabad FC and is already proving to be a reliable attacking option for Stephen Constantine.

Subhasish Bose played on the left of Juan Ferrando's three-man backline against Mumbai City FC and also had a good outing. The 27-year-old is now into his third season with ATK Mohun Bagan FC and is a real asset due to his adaptability in different defensive systems.

Indian fans should be fascinated by the prospect of a stirring duel between Bose and Jadhav in a high-profile match like this.

#2 Alex Lima (EB) vs Joni Kauko (ATKMB)

Alex Lima in red and gold against Joni Kauko in green and maroon is set to be a significant battle in the middle of the park.

East Bengal's new signing Lima is yet to get settled at the club. The Brazilian was handed his first start by Constantine in the last match but wasn't able to mark his presence in midfield and was withdrawn in the second half.

Kauko, on the contrary, put up a masterful performance against Mumbai City FC. He was much-more involved in the final third than he usually is, creating good combinations with Colaco and Boumous.

The Mariners have a huge advantage over East Bengal in midfield, which could ultimately prove to be the deciding factor on Sunday.

#1 Iván González (EB) vs Liston Colaco (ATKMB)

East Bengal's new centre-back signing Iván González came on in the second half against Rajasthan United and immediately brought control to the backline. The Spaniard played an important role in the final few minutes of the match. He responded to Rajasthan's increasing pressure with a number of blocks and aerial challenges to help East Bengal keep a clean sheet.

The derby will see González go head-to-head against Liston Colaco, who has been the focal point of the Mariners' attacks in the Durand Cup so far. The departure of Roy Krishna and the absence of a pure striker has seen the Indian venture into more central areas.

It will be interesting to see how the East Bengal backline, headed by González, copes with Mohun Bagan's attackers Colaco, Boumous and Kauko’s sharp interplay down the middle.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the Kolkata Derby in the Durand Cup? East Bengal FC ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy