Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC preview, prediction and more

In the first quarter-final of the Durand Cup 2022, I-League outfit Mohammedan SC will take on ISL side Kerala Blasters. The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal will host the encounter on Friday, September 9, starting at 6:00 PM IST.

Mohammedan SC have looked in good form so far, winning three and drawing one of their four games. The team started with a 3-1 win over FC Goa before beating Jamshedpur 3-0 and Indian Air Force 2-0. In their final group game, the Kolkata-based outfit were held to a 2-2 draw by Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters FC finished second in Group D. The team from the south started with a 1-1 draw over Sudeva Delhi before losing to fellow ISL side Odisha FC 2-0. The team then came back strong to win 3-0 over NorthEast United before sealing the quarter-final spot with a 2-0 win over Army Green.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the match, KBFC coach Tomasz Tchorz said that their opposition has really good players in the attack but his team have their plans sorted. He stated:

"Mohammedan is a team full of experienced players. Their striker, Marcus, has had a really amazing career playing in India so far, playing for Gokulam in the past and now with Mohammedan. They also have really good wingers. But we have our plans on how to play against them."

Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC head-to-head

This will be the first time the two sides will lock horns in any form of competitive football, thus their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC live streaming details

The match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC prediction

The Durand Cup 2022 quarter-finals are a single-legged affair, meaning that the winner of today's clash advances to the semis, while the loser returns home. A young Kerala Blasters FC side will have a difficult task at hand, beating Mohammedan SC and we expect the Black Panthers to win the clash.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC 2 - 1 Kerala Blasters FC

