Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC preview, prediction, telecast details, and more

In the third quarter-final of the Durand Cup 2022, Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, September 11.

The Islanders have been one of the most in-form teams in the tournament, making their way into the knockouts after topping Group B. Des Buckingham's men started their Durand Cup journey with a 4-1 victory over the Indian Navy before thumping Rajasthan United 5-1. However, they were soon held to a 1-1 draw by ATK Mohun Bagan and also suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of East Bengal.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC had a rough start to the tournament with a 2-2 draw against the Army Red before losing 3-1 to Hyderabad FC. However, the Marina Machans made a super turnaround to beat TRAU FC 4-1 in a must-win encounter.

Mumbai will receive a massive boost with both Mourtada Fall and Rowlin Borges returning to the squad ahead of the all-important fixture.

Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head

Sunday's clash between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC will be the 17th time the two teams have played each other. It has been a close affair every time these two sides have gone up against each other. While the Islanders have bagged seven wins, the Marina Machans have only won on six occasions. Three matches have ended in a draw.

Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming details

The match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app from 6.00 pm IST on September 11.

Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction

The Durand Cup 2022 quarter-finals are a single-legged affair, meaning that the winner of today's clash advances to the semis, while the loser returns home.

Although Mumbai City are coming on the back of a loss against East Bengal, they've looked more settled throughout the tournament. Chennaiyin FC will have a tough time negating the Islanders' fluid attacking unit.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 Chennaiyin FC

