Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 3 player battles to watch out for

Former Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC will be up against I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC in Group B of the 2022 Durand Cup at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, August 29.

Both sides have four points each after two games and can take a big step towards knockout stage qualification with a win. Mumbai City FC beat the Indian Navy 4-1 in their opening clash before coming from behind to draw 1-1 with ISL rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

Rajasthan United FC have been the surprise package of the Durand Cup so far. After stunning ATK Mohun Bagan FC 3-2, they played out an entertaining 0-0 draw with the other Kolkata giants, East Bengal FC, last Thursday.

For Rajasthan coach Puspender Kundu, it might've felt like two points lost as his side got a golden opportunity to score from the spot in the second half. However, the new forward signing Sérgio Barboza's weak penalty was easily saved by Kamaljit Singh in the East Bengal goal.

Mumbai City FC struggled for large parts of their meeting with the Mariners. However, substitute and new signing Jorge Pereyra Díaz turned up at the right moment to head home the equalizer in the second half.

The Islanders will line-up as favorites against Rajasthan United. However, the I-League side have been unfazed by lavish opposition and will, without a doubt, believe they can get a result on Monday.

Check out three player battles that could prove key in the contest between Mumbai City FC and Rajasthan United FC.

#3 Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) vs Martín Cháves (RUFC)

Martín Cháves finally made his much-awaited debut for Rajasthan United FC in the last match against East Bengal, coming on as a second-half substitute. The former NorthEast United midfielder instantly brought more energy to Rajasthan's attack and also came close to finding a late winner with a curling free-kick.

Mumbai City FC's Ahmed Jahouh will have the chief responsibility of keeping the diminutive Cháves in check. The two have crossed paths twice before during Jahouh's time at FC Goa in the 2019-20 season.

Although Jahouh didn't have the best of games against ATK Mohun Bagan, his physical presence should be an effective answer to Cháves' agility.

#2 Alberto Noguera (MCFC) vs Bektur Amangeldiev (RUFC)

After just two games with his new club, Alberto Noguera has shown why he will form a key part of the Islanders' offense this season. The Spaniard's ball progression and link-up play with Stewart through the center, with Bipin and Vikram out wide, caused the Indian Navy plenty of trouble.

That means Rajasthan United FC's new midfield signing Bektur Amangeldiev has a big job on his hands. His playing style is similar to Noguera's, as he loves to carry the ball forward, but we should see him in a more defensive role against Mumbai City FC.

#1 Jorge Pereyra Díaz (MCFC) vs Melroy Assisi (RUFC)

The Islanders struggled in front of goal against ATK Mohun Bagan without a natural striker. Then came Jorge Pereyra Díaz in the second half and scored a well-taken headed goal to rescue a point for his side. Coach Des Buckingham will surely not risk benching the Argentine on Monday, especially after the confidence boost of scoring your first goal for the club in an important game.

Also high on confidence will be Rajasthan United FC's Melroy Assisi, who delivered a remarkably solid performance in central defense against East Bengal. Thanks to his multiple well-timed tackles and blocks, Rajasthan were able to keep the scores level, particularly in the first half, and went on to keep a clean sheet.

Defending against a Mumbai City attack led by Díaz, however, will be a different ball game, and the young Assisi will be keen to prove his worth.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit