Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United FC preview, prediction and more

Mumbai City FC will look to strengthen their lead at the top of Group B when they take on I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC in a Durand Cup 2022 fixture. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 29 at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata.

The Islanders began their campaign with a 4-1 win over the Indian Navy before they were held to a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan. Liston Colaco gave the Mariners the lead before Jorge Pereyra Díaz equalized for Mumbai City FC.

Their opponents, Rajasthan United FC, meanwhile, defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 3–2 before playing out a goalless draw against East Bengal FC.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham said that the team will look to build on their performances so far and will look to put themselves in a strong position to reach the knockouts. Buckingham stated:

"It was a tough game against ATK Mohun Bagan, but we still took a crucial point out of it. Overall, we've got a decent start here in the Durand Cup. We haven't played against Rajasthan United before. They have done pretty well in the tournament so far, having earned points against both the hosts ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, so it will be a challenging game, but we are prepared for it.

"We want to continue to build on our football and improve in the way we want to play and put ourselves in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition."

Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United FC head-to-head

The two sides will be meeting each other for the first time in any form of competitive football, thus the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United FC live streaming details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between Mumbai City FC and Rajasthan United FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United FC prediction

Mumbai City FC are the stronger team on paper, but Rajasthan United FC are in good form. They defeated a strong ATK Mohun Bagan side, and held East Bengal FC to a draw, thus this fixture will be an interesting one.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 Rajasthan United FC

Edited by Ankush Das