Durand Cup 2022: NEROCA FC vs Chennaiyin FC preview, prediction and more

In the last fixture of the Durand Cup 2022, two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with I-League outfit NEROCA FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Monday, September 5.

The battle for the final spot from Group C is still open with two teams in the race to join Hyderabad FC in the next round. The Army Reds currently occupy the second spot with five points from four games, while Chennaiyin FC and NEROCA have four points each and occupy third and fourth place respectively.

In terms of qualification, NEROCA FC need nothing less than a win to make it to the next stage of the tournament, while for CFC, a draw would be enough to see them through.

NEROCA FC began their campaign with a 3-1 win over local rivals TRAU in the Imphal derby and then played out a goalless draw with Army Red before going down 3-0 to Hyderabad FC.

Marina Machans, meanwhile, began with a 2-2 draw against Army Red and then lost 3-1 to Hyderabad FC before winning a must-need encounter against TRAU 4-1.

In terms of team news, both teams have their full-squads at their disposal for this do-or-die clash.

Durand Cup 2022: NEROCA FC vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head

This will be the first time the NEROCA FC and Chennaiyin FC will lock horns in any form of competitive football, thus their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Durand Cup 2022: NEROCA vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming details

The match between NEROCA and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

Durand Cup 2022: NEROCA vs Chennaiyin FC prediction

A do-or-die clash awaits Indian football fans when the two sides go head-to-head in the final group stage fixture of the competition. NEROCA will look to upset CFC in front of a home crowd, but we do expect the ISL outfit to win the game.

Prediction: NEROCA 1 - 2 Chennaiyin FC

Edited by Ankush Das