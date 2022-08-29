Durand Cup 2022: NEROCA FC vs Hyderabad FC - 3 player battles to watch out for

Group C leaders Hyderabad FC will chase knockout stage qualification when they take on home side NEROCA FC in the 2022 Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday, August 30.

A point will be enough for the Indian Super League (ISL) champions to seal a quarter-final berth for the first time. Manolo Márquez's side have six points under their belt, with wins over TRAU FC and fellow ISL team Chennaiyin FC.

Hyderabad FC had to work hard against Chennaiyin FC as they overcame a 0-1 deficit at half-time to register a 3-1 success last Friday. Striker Bartholomew Ogbeche opened his account for the season with a brace of headers for the Nizams, who were also helped by the sending off of Chennaiyin defender Fallou Diagne in the 54th minute.

I-League side NEROCA FC are second in the table with four points from two games. After winning the Imphal derby against TRAU FC, the Orange Brigade were held to a goalless stalemate by Army Red last Wednesday.

Wangkhem Khogen Singh's side were in control, especially in the second half, but lacked a cutting edge in the final third. Striker John Chidi struggled to get into scoring positions, while young winger Lunminlen Haokip fluffed a couple of good chances to earn NEROCA FC all three points.

Let's take a look at three key player battles that can determine the I-League-ISL clash between NEROCA FC and Hyderabad FC.

#3 Naorem Tondomba Singh (NFC) vs João Victor (HFC)

It will be youth versus experience as skippers Naorem Tondomba Singh and João Victor will go head-to-head in a midfield battle.

NEROCA FC roped in Tondomba on loan from Mumbai City FC for the season and instantly handed him the captain's armband. The 23-year-old has been great with the ball, helping his side build attacks from midfield.

Tondomba will have a lot more off-the-ball work to do against the Nizams, which certainly won't be easy against an expert midfielder like Victor. The Brazilian has made a fine start to his third season at Hyderabad FC, with an all-round contribution in attack and defense, including a well-taken penalty against Chennaiyin FC.

#2 David Simbo (NFC) vs Bartholomew Ogbeche (HFC)

Hyderabad FC's numero uno striker Bartholomew Ogbeche once again showed why he is one of the best in the business with a quickfire brace against Chennaiyin FC.

The ISL Golden Boot winner from last season came on in the second half and demonstrated his aerial presence with two skilful headers in the 64th and 74th minute.

NEROCA FC's 190 cm tall centre-back David Simbo will hope to match Ogbeche in the air. The Sierra Leone international is expected to make his debut for the Orange Brigade after finally arriving in Imphal last week.

Simbo was part of Gokulam Kerala FC's squad last season but didn't make any I-League appearances for the champions.

#1 Thomyo Shimray (NFC) vs Akash Mishra (HFC)

In a battle of speedy youngsters, NEROCA FC winger Thomyo Shimray will be up against Hyderabad FC's left-back Akash Mishra on the flank.

The Orange Brigade's new signing Shimray scored a fantastic header on debut in the derby win over TRAU FC. The 20-year-old has dazzled the right wing with his exceptional dribbling skills and is also good at driving in low crosses to pick out players in the box.

Indian international Mishra, on the other hand, has been explosive as always in this year's Durand Cup. The lively full-back is a key aspect of Hyderabad FC's attack down the left wing with his quality crossing. He might have a lot of running to do on Tuesday to deal with Shimray, and that's the kind of challenge the tireless Mishra is always ready to take on.

