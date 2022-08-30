Durand Cup 2022: Neroca FC vs Hyderabad FC preview, prediction and more

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC will be looking to solidify their place at the top of the table when they take on I-League outfit Neroca FC in the ongoing Durand Cup 2022. The Group C fixture is scheduled to take place at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Tuesday, August 30.

Hyderabad FC have won both the fixtures so far, beating TRAU 2-0 before going past two-time ISL winners Chennaiyin FC 3-1 courtesy of a brace from Bartholomew Ogbeche and a goal from the penalty spot for Joao Victor.

Neroca FC, on the other hand, began with a 3-1 win over TRAU in the Imphal Derby before drawing 0-0 to Army Red. The team will look to take this opportunity to bag all three points and boost their chances of making it to the next round.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Manolo Marquez, head coach of Hyderabad FC, said that the team will want to win every possible game. He stated:

“We are still in pre-season but three points are very important. We are playing a prestigious tournament and we want to win every game."

Durand Cup 2022: Neroca FC vs Hyderabad FC head-to-head

The two sides will be meeting each other for the first time in any form of competitive football, thus the head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Durand Cup 2022: Neroca FC vs Hyderabad FC FC live streaming details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between Neroca FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

Durand Cup 2022: Neroca FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction

Hyderabad FC will go into this fixture as the stronger side but Neroca FC will be no easy opponents. The team have looked quite strong defensively, conceding just once in two games. With both teams wanting all three points, we can expect an interesting clash

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2 - 1 Neroca FC

Edited by Ankush Das