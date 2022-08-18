Durand Cup 2022: NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC preview, prediction and more

An Imphal derby is on the cards when NEROCA FC square off against Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAU FC) in the fifth match of the 131st edition of the Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Thursday, August 18.

NEROCA FC come into the Durand Cup having finished the I-League campaign in the seventh spot, while TRAU finished ninth. In terms of personnel, NEROCA have four foreigners in their lineup compared to just one in TRAU who have the Tajik striker Komron Tursunov.

On the occasion of the local derby, the Manipur Government has declared a half-holiday for educational institutions and government offices so that the supporters can attend the match.

The two sides have been placed in Group C alongside Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC and Army Red.

NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC Head to Head

The two sides have faced each other on five occasions, with NEROCA FC having a better record. They have won on three occasions, while TRAU FC have emerged victorious once, with one fixture between the two sides ending in a stalemate. When the two sides last faced each other, it was NEROCA FC that came out on top with a 2-0 win.

NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels with the game will also be telecasted live on the Voot app.

NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC prediction

There will be no favorites when these two rivals meet for this fixture. Both sides have balance in their squad and will look to come out victorious from the clash. Fans can be assured that they will have a highly charged game to watch.

Prediction: NEROCA FC 1-1 TRAU FC

Edited by Ankush Das