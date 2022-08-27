Durand Cup 2022: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC preview, prediction and more

In an all-ISL clash, NorthEast United FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, August 27.

The Tuskers have sent their reserve team to the Durand Cup 2022 while deciding to train their main side in the UAE. The team has managed to pick up only one point from two games so far. Kerala Blasters FC started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sudeva Delhi before losing 0-2 to Odisha FC.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in this competition, losing both their fixtures so far. The Highlanders faced a 0-6 drubbing at the hands of Odisha FC before losing 1-3 to Army Green. In two games, the team has conceded nine goals, with only one goal coming in from Dipu Mirdha.

In terms of team news, Kerala Blasters are likely to play the same XI and don't have any known injury concerns. NorthEast United, on the other hand, could possibly experiment with their starting XI as they look to grab all three points in a must-win fixture.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC head-to-head

The two sides will be meeting each other for the first time in the Durand Cup.

They have previously faced off on 16 occasions in the Indian Super League. NorthEast United FC have won four, while Kerala Blasters FC have won six, with six fixtures ending in draws.

When the two sides last met, the game ended 2-1 in favor of the Blasters.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live streaming details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC prediction

Both teams will go into the fixture wanting nothing less than three points. Since both will be fielding a youthful side, the match can turn in any direction. Goals are expected from both sides as they have so far not had a great time in defense.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters FC.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee