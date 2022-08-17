Durand Cup 2022: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC preview, prediction and more

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United FC will take on fellow ISL side Odisha FC in the third match of the 131st edition of the Durand Cup on Wednesday, August 17.

NorthEast United have had a very quiet off-season so far, with the club yet to make an announcement on any new signings. Very recently, the side revealed a new coach in former Maccabi Haifa manager Marco Balbul with English manager Paul Groves as his assistant. The club also announced that they have roped in Floyd Pinto as the Indian assistant coach.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have brought back head coach Josep Gombau and have been active in the ongoing transfer market. The team finished seventh in the league last season and will be looking to put in a better performance this time around, starting with the Durand Cup.

The two teams are part of Group D alongside Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC and Army Green.

Speaking about taking part in the Durand Cup in a pre-match press conference, Josep Gombau said that his team is taking the tournament seriously.

“For us, it’s an important tournament. It is the second oldest tournament in the world – which is a big thing for us as a club. So, we are happy to play the Durand Cup. All the players are together, except some who are arriving this week. We are taking the Durand Cup seriously and we will try to win the competition," Gombau said.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Head to Head

The two sides have played each other six times across three seasons in the ISL. NorthEast United have won two, while Odisha FC have won three with one game ending in a draw. The most recent encounter saw Odisha come on top with a 2-0 win.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between NorthEast United and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD and Sports18-Khel channel with the game will also be telecasted live on the Voot app.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC prediction

The Juggernauts look like a very formidable unit and will start this clash as favorites. The NorthEast United are yet to do business this summer transfer window, with the status of overseas players unknown.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-2 Odisha FC

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das