Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy preview, prediction and more

I-League outfit Rajasthan United will lock horns with the Indian Navy in the final group B fixture of the ongoing Durand Cup 2022 at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on Monday, September 5.

For Rajasthan United, this is an important fixture as the team need nothing less than a win to qualify for the knockouts. The team currently find themselves fourth in the points table with four points, having won one, drawn one and lost one of their three fixtures. A win would put them on same points as ATK Mohun Bagan, but given their win over ATKMB in the head-to-head fixture, Rajasthan United will qualify.

As for the Indian Navy, the team will look to finish the tournament on a high. The team has drawn one and lost two of their fixtures so far and will look to finish with a win.

Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy head

-to-head

This will be the first time the two sides will lock horns in any form of competitive football, thus their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy live streaming details

The match between Rajasthan United and the Indian Navy will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy prediction

With Rajasthan United needing nothing less than a win, we expect the team to play an all-out style of football. While this might expose them to concede, we expect them to be on the other side of scoring too and beat their opponents.

The Indian Navy have managed to score only once in three games, and that will give RUFC the confidence to hold their opposition down.

Prediction: Rajasthan United 2 - 1 Indian Navy

Edited by Ankush Das