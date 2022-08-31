Durand Cup 2022: TRAU FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 3 player battles to watch out for

I-League side TRAU FC will host Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC in a critical Durand Cup Group C fixture at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Thursday, September 1.

TRAU FC are third in the standings with three points from as many games. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, are bottom-placed with one point but do have a game in hand on all the teams above them.

So, simply put, this will be a contest for survival as the loser will be eliminated from this year's Durand Cup. For TRAU FC, even a draw will not be enough as this is their last match of the group stage.

After two losses in their first two games, the Red Pythons opened their account with an inspiring comeback win over Army Red on Sunday. Everything went against TRAU FC in the first half as they lost captain Chongtham Kishan Singh to a head injury before Liton Shil put the visitors ahead.

The hosts finally got back in the game as Baoringdao Bodo equalized from a one-on-one chance in the 81st minute before substitute Laishram Milan Singh capitalized on a loose ball in the box in the 90th minute to hand TRAU FC a memorable 2-1 win.

Chennaiyin FC, by contrast, were on the receiving end of a comeback in their previous match against Hyderabad FC. Skipper Anirudh Thapa put the Marina Machans ahead with a brilliant improvised finish just before half-time.

The second half, however, was an utter disaster for Thomas Brdarić's side with defender Fallou Diagne getting sent off and Hyderabad scoring three to win 3-1.

Let's take a look at three player battles that could be key in the do-or-die match between TRAU FC and Chennaiyin FC.

#3 Baoringdao Bodo (TRAU) vs Narayan Das (CFC)

Young winger Baorindgao Bodo impressed in his first start for TRAU, scoring a vital equalizer as he picked up the ball from the edge of the area to cut inside and poked the ball between the keeper's legs. In the absence of Komron Tursunov, Bodo was his side's most dangerous forward.

Against his former side Chennaiyin FC, the youngster will be up against the highly-experienced Narayan Das, who will have extra defensive responsibility due to the suspension of Fallou Diagne. Over the last few seasons, Das has shown his versatility in defense at centre-back and full-back.

Das is also the type of defender who can match Bodo for pace, which could make for an intriguing battle.

#2 Shougrakpam Netrajit Singh (TRAU) vs Julius Düker (CFC)

With captain Chongtham Kishan Singh out injured, TRAU's midfield responsibilities will lie with the young Shougrakpam Netrajit Singh. He has been with the Red Pythons since their I-League Second Division days. Netrajit was important in the second half against Army Red, commanding the midfield as TRAU pushed forward in search of an equalizer.

Netrajit should be in for a more defensive role against Chennaiyin FC with Julius Düker in their ranks. The German midfielder has been one of the most hardworking players in the Durand Cup so far. He scored from a solid header against Army Red and even slotted in at centre-back after Diagne's red card.

#1 Gerard Williams (TRAU) vs Kwame Karikari (CFC)

Gerard Williams has been TRAU's leader and a mainstay in defense since 2019 and is one of coach Nandakumar Singh's most trusted players. Williams hasn't had the most convincing Durand Cup campaigns so far, but his experience is what the home side will need the most on Thursday.

Chennaiyin FC's new Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari had a decent cameo on debut against Hyderabad, combining well with Petar Slišković and showing glimpses of what to expect from the duo this season.

Karikari has arrived with the promise of goals and will hope to start his career in India in the right way by finding the net against TRAU.

At around 190 cm, both Williams and Karikari have similar heights, and so, aerial battles could be close and crucial.

