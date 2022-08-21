Durand Cup 2022: TRAU FC vs Hyderabad FC - 3 player battles to watch out for

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC will begin their 2022 Durand Cup Group C campaign against I-League side TRAU FC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Monday, August 22.

This is the first time Hyderabad FC are participating in the esteemed Durand Cup with their senior squad. They did take part last year, however, with their reserve side. The young Nizams were eliminated in the group stage itself after defeats to Gokulam Kerala and Army Red.

Hyderabad FC touched down in Imphal on Saturday with a full-strength 27-member squad, including all six overseas players, led by captain João Victor. Coach Manolo Márquez has set his sights on conquering Asia’s oldest competition and beginning the new season on the right note.

Taking on the ISL champions will be home side TRAU FC, who went down 1-3 in a pulsating Imphal derby against NEROCA FC in their opening match on Thursday. The Red Pythons put in an underwhelming performance and were dominated by their city rivals for large chunks of the match.

The silver lining for TRAU FC was Tajik forward and skipper Komron Tursunov finding the net in his first match back at the club. Coach Nandakumar Singh will want a much-improved display against Hyderabad FC, although it would be far from easy against such a heavyweight side.

On that note, let's take a look at three player battles that could prove key on Monday afternoon.

#3 Chongtham Kishan Singh (TRAU) vs João Victor (HFC)

Known for his neat passing and high work-rate, Kishan Singh has been TRAU FC's go-to midfielder over the past two seasons in the I-League. He was one of the few TRAU FC players who had a positive outing in the derby.

It is clear that the Red Pythons will need to be more disciplined and error-free against a skilful midfield like that of Hyderabad, commanded by skipper João Victor. The Brazilian is one of the best in his position in the ISL and it will be interesting to see how TRAU FC coach Nandakumar Singh sets his team up to try to deal with him.

Victor has a clear technical and physical advantage over Kishan, which means the Indian will require top-notch support from his midfield partners Milan and Roger.

#2 Komron Tursunov (TRAU) vs Odei Onaindia (HFC)

Tajik international Komron Tursunov marked his return to TRAU FC with a well-taken goal in the derby. He did, however, miss a glorious opportunity late on to get his team back in the game. Nevertheless, Tursunov will remain his team's principal targetman in this crucial game as TRAU FC hope to get a result against the ISL champions.

Returning to his former club like Tursunov is Hyderabad FC centre-back Odei Onaindia. The 32-year-old is back with the Nizams after spending last season at Spanish second-tier side CD Mirandés. Onaindia started all 20 matches for Hyderabad FC in the 2020-21 season, helping them keep clean sheets in eight of them.

Onaindia is a fast defender and someone who can match Tursunov for pace. Hence, this duel should be a cracking one to watch.

#1 Gerard Williams (TRAU) vs Bartholomew Ogbeche (HFC)

Gerard Williams was the stand-out defender in TRAU FC's largely out-of-sync backline in the derby. Now into his third season with the club, the 34-year-old is well-versed with Indian football and never backs out of lunging tackles.

Williams has a mighty task ahead of him - to defend against the highest goalscorer in ISL history, Bartholomew Ogbeche. About to turn 38, Ogbeche is showing no signs of stopping. The Nigerian, who won the ISL Golden Boot last season with 18 goals, signed a one-year contract extension with Hyderabad FC earlier this month.

Ogbeche is set to begin the 22nd season of his professional career in the Durand Cup on Monday, and will be going head-to-head with another veteran, Williams.

