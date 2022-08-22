Durand Cup 2022: TRAU FC vs Hyderabad preview, prediction and more

Indian Super League 2021-22 champions Hyderabad FC will begin their Durand Cup 2022 campaign with a clash against I-League outfit Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAU FC) at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Monday, August 22.

Hyderabad FC have announced a full-squad with 27 players including all six foreigners, and will look to begin their season with a win. The team will look to continue to put on a performance similar to their last ISL campaign wherein they emerged victorious.

TRAU FC, on the other hand, faced a 3-1 defeat to NEROCA FC in an Imphal derby and will look to come back strong. The team does have quality players in their ranks to challenge the opposition.

Another important thing that will determine the outcome of the game is the conditions as heavy rainfall is predicted during the time of the game in the city.

TRAU FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between the two teams stands at 0-0 as this will be the first meeting between the two sides in any form of competitive football.

TRAU FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between TRAU FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be watched live on the Voot app.

TRAU FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction

ISL Champions Hyderabad FC will go into the game as favorites to win the clash. They have a really talented blend and have retained a major core of the team that won the league last season. We expect them to come all guns blazing as they eye the Durand Cup 2022 trophy.

Prediction: TRAU FC 0-2 Hyderabad FC

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit