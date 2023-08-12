Durand Cup 2023: Can East Bengal FC finally defeat Mohun Bagan SG in the Kolkata derby?

Whenever the seasonal calendar comes out, Indian football fans scamper through the dates, paying special dividends to the Kolkata derby. In regards to the footballing carnival, the clash between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG stands right at the pinnacle.

With the new season underway, it's already time for the two arch-rivals to lock horns for the very first time this season. The Durand Cup 2023 Group A tie, which will unravel at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, promises to be a belter, with both sides rejuvenated coming into the new season.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan finished their 2022-23 season at different ends of the spectrum. While the Red and Gold Brigade, then managed by Stephen Constantine, finished ninth, the Mariners raked up third ranking in the league stage before winning the ISL title.

But the stark contrast wasn't just limited to the performance last season, but also the signings both clubs made in the pre-season.

Weighted against the likes of Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anwar Ali, and Jason Cummings, East Bengal have roped in the likes of Nandhakumar Sekar, Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Javier Siverio, and Saul Crespo.

What remains now is for the two Kolkata giants to exchange blows in front of a sold-out, dampened stadium today.

Mohun Bagan SG's journey in the Durand Cup 2023 so far

The Mariners kicked off their campaign in the age-old competition with a 5-0 hammering of the Bangladesh Army FT.

Despite their lineup consisting of a major chunk of their reserve team players, Mohun Bagan played with great panache.

The following fixture against Punjab FC was much more of a match. However, an own goal from Melroy Assisi and a neat finish from Hugo Boumous pulled the Green and Maroon Brigade away in the second half.

The solidity of Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali, and Brendan Hamill stood out in the game.

East Bengal FC's journey in the Durand Cup 2023 so far

Unlike Mohun Bagan, the Red and Gold Brigade have squared off in just a single fixture so far in the tournament.

Their opening clash against the same Bangladesh outfit was impregnated with drama right from the very start.

Although Carles Cuadrat's charges led by two goals before the goal, the resilience and fightback from Bangladesh Army sunk the hearts of the Torchbearers, pumping home two late goals.

How will East Bengal FC stack up against Mohun Bagan SG

A detailed pre-analysis would evidently point towards Mohun Bagan SG having a clear edge.

On paper, on the pitch, everywhere the quality at the Mariners' disposal needn't be stated. Their first two matches have shown not just the form but also the pedigree of every player. The likes of Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad are yet to make their debut for the club and might slot into the lineup straight away.

But for East Bengal, the task at hand is paramount. The first half against Bangladesh Army showed plenty of promise, with Saul Crespo evidently emerging as the midfield orchestrator. Meanwhile, Siverio, who was mostly marshaled rigidly by the opposite defenders, looked sharp too.

Although East Bengal lost the plot in the second half, it could also be credited to their affinity towards utilizing multiple substitutes.

If the Red and Gold Brigade can iron out the details and have a more full-stacked squad at their disposal when there's a slight chance.

If the East Bengal midfielders neutralize the likes of Boumous and Dimi Petratos, there's always a chance to run away with a crucial result.