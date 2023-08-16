Durand Cup 2023: Player ratings for FC Goa as they down Downtown Heroes in their final group-stage clash

FC Goa secured their spot in the Durand Cup 2023 knockout stages after triumphing over Downtown Heroes FC 3-0 in their last group stage match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Wednesday (August 16).

Muhammed Nemil's exceptional 30-yard strike began the side's dominance, leaving the Downtown Heroes shot-stopper powerless in the 19th minute. Carlos Martinez doubled the lead before halftime, capitalizing on Udanta Singh's precise cross.

To deny the Gaurs' control of the match, the Srinagar-based outfit adopted a more physical approach in the second half. But chances still continued to present themselves to FC Goa.

In a glaring opportunity, Noah Sadaoui's cross found Martinez inside the opposition box but the Spaniard miscued his effort. In the final minute of stoppage time, Devendra Murgaokar sealed the victory by netting from close range after snatching the ball from the opposing goalkeeper.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the Gaurs from their victory against Downtown Heroes:

Player ratings for FC Goa

Hrithik Tiwari (GK) [6.5]

Replacing Dheeraj Singh, Hrithik Tiwari stood between the sticks for the Gaurs and had a pretty decent outing, coming away with a clean sheet.

Sanson Pereira [7.0]

The full-back marshaled the opposition defenders with his adaptability and game-reading, not allowing Goa to be vulnerable on the break.

Leander D'Cunha [7.0]

With the captain's armband on, Leander was absolutely solid at the back and partnered Odei and Sandesh in either half with great panache.

Odei Onaindia [6.5]

Although the Spaniard didn't commit any glaring error, he was slightly off the pace and had to be brought off after the break.

Jay Gupta [6.0]

The youngster was largely unimpressive going forward but there was definitely a certain level of solidity he brought in the backline.

Rowllin Borges [6.5]

Rowling Borges recycled the ball brilliantly in the middle of the park but did look vulnerable in defensive transitions. So much so that Sandesh Jhingan was seen raging for all the through balls from deep that were permitted in the second half.

Ayush Chhetri [6.5]

The youngster partnered with veteran Borges to the best of his ability but lacked the temperament to control possession in the middle of the park.

Muhammed Nemil [8.0]

Muhammed Nemil was an absolute livewire throughout the night. Alongside scoring a stunning goal, the 21-year-old was the creator-in-chief for FC Goa, constantly driving at the opposition defense.

Udanta Singh [7.5]

The new signing showed the flare that exactly made FC Goa interested him. Udanta Singh picked up the assist for the team's second goal with a delightful cross and throughout his time on the pitch looked tenacious.

Noah Sadaoui [7.0]

Throughout last season Noah Sadaoui has established himself as a complete nuisance for the opposition defenders and nothing has altered yet. But he was also plenty wasteful whenever he found himself inside the box.

Carlos Martinez [7.0]

The Spanish forward was the focal point of the attacking unit, not just threatening to get on the scoresheet every but more importantly, he also served as the glue in the final third. However, he wasn't at his sharpest, miscuing a few of the chances and being caught offside on multiple occasions.

SUBSTITUTES

Sandesh Jhingan [6.0]

Jhingan grew steadily into the game after being substituted in the second half but did look vulnerable on the break initially.

Aiban Dohling [6.5]

Aiban Dohling had a very solid outing after coming off the bench.

Victor Rodriguez [7.0]

Always fluid, always active, always menacing, Victor Rodriguez was a potent threat constantly for the Downtown Heroes' defense.

Devender Dhaku [7.5]

Not only did he get on the scoresheet late in the game but he also looked quite sharp off the bench and like always very tenacious.