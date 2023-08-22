Durand Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of knockout fixtures, timings, and venues

While the group stage of the 2023 edition of the Durand Cup will come to a close on Tuesday, the quarter-final line-up also became clear. Staying true to the pre-season habit, some heavyweights failed to live up to expectations, while a few clubs scripted quintessential underdog storylines.

From Group A, there wasn't much of a surprise with both Kolkata giants East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG finishing in the first and second spot, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC were the only team to parade into the knockouts from Group B, as Mohammedan SC lost out on goal difference to the Mariners after being tied on points.

In Group C, Gokulam Kerala FC shocked a few to leapfrog ISL heavyweights Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters and finish in the pole position. As a result of which the Malabarians are through to the quarter-finals.

Group D, on the other hand, also have two teams marching into the next stages - FC Goa and NorthEast United FC.

The final two spots are taken by Group E and F toppers Chennaiyin FC and Army Red FT, respectively. The Army outfit have been a surprise package, going undefeated for three straight matches.

Durand Cup 2023: Schedule for the Quarter-finals

With the qualifications confirmed, the organizers on Tuesday, announced the match-ups for the quarter-final rounds. There are plenty of tasty fixtures awaiting us, so let's take a look:

QF 1: Army Red FT vs NorthEast United FC (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, 6.00 PM IST on August 24)

QF 2: East Bengal FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Salt Lake Stadium, 6.00 PM IST on August 25)

QF 3: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, 6.00 PM IST on August 26)

QF 4: Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG (Salt Lake Stadium, 6.00 PM IST on August 27)

Durand Cup 2023: Fixtures for the rest of the knockouts

After the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final of the tournament will follow suit, and here is the schedule for those three matches:

Semi-final 1: Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 2 (Salt Lake Stadium, 4.00 PM IST on August 29)

Semi-final 2: Winner of QF 3 vs Winner of QF 4 (Salt Lake Stadium, 4.00 PM IST on August 31)

Final: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 (Salt Lake Stadium).