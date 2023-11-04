East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head and other numbers you need to know | ISL 2023-24 

Kolkata giants East Bengal FC will face off against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL 2023-24 match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Kerala Blasters have enjoyed a strong start to the season, winning three matches, losing one, and drawing one. The Kochi-based side finds itself in the top six, and with coach Ivan guiding them, hopes are high for their playoff contention.

Despite a disappointing Durand Cup campaign, they are determined to clinch their first ISL silverware, given their recent performances.

On the other hand, East Bengal has had a mixed beginning in the ISL campaign, with one win, one draw, and two losses in four games. However, they showcased excellent form during the Durand Cup under their new coach, Carles Cuadrat. They aim to overcome their inconsistencies in front of their home fans, especially against an in-form Kerala unit.

East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head

In their six encounters, the Yellow Army emerged victorious twice, while the Kolkata-based side managed to secure a win only once. Three matches between them ended in draws, setting the stage for a fiercely contested rivalry in their upcoming clash.

Matches Played – 6

East Bengal FC – 1

Kerala Blasters FC – 2

Draws - 3

East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Key Players and stats to look out for

Naorem Mahesh Singh: With a goal in each of his last two games, Naorem Mahesh Singh is in excellent form, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess for East Bengal.

Adrian Luna: A vital player for Kerala Blasters, Luna has been instrumental with three goals and an assist in five appearances this season. He is the go-to man for creating opportunities and scoring goals.

Nandhakumar Sekar: After an outstanding performance in the Durand Cup, Sekar has carried his form into ISL 2023. He has already created five goal-scoring chances and provided two assists in four appearances, making him a key playmaker for East Bengal.