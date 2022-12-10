El Khayati steals the show as Chennaiyin register a thumping 7-3 victory against Northeast United in 2022-23 ISL clash

Chennaiyin FC's main man Nasser El Khayati scored a hat-trick as the Marina Machans registered a thumping 7-3 victory against NorthEast United on Saturday, 10 December, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Petar Sliskovic's brace, a well-taken goal from Julius Duker, and an own goal from Joe Zoherliana proved too much for the Highlanders. The Northeast United found the back of the net through Jordan Gil, Rochharzela, and Romain Philippoteaux.

The visitors started the game on a high and constantly knocked on the door of the hosts' defense. They finally broke the deadlock when Arindam Bhattacharya failed to get a strong hand on El Khayati's strike after Prasanth found the Dutch international inside the penalty box in the 11th minute.

The Highlanders, under their new manager, leveled in the 36th minute, after Jordan Gil scored from six yards. Prasanth was adjudged to have handled the ball after his clearance ricocheted off his arm inside the penalty box. However, the parity lasted just about four minutes — thanks to El Khayati.

The Chennaiyin attacking midfielder was once again in the thick of things. He received the ball in a tight space and found the top right-hand corner with an extraordinary effort from outside the penalty box. He made this goal happen out of nothing.

Five minutes after leading the game, the Marina Machans doubled their lead through their #9 Petar Sliskovic. The Croat rose to meet a delicious cross from Akash Sangwan from the left flank, seconds before the half-time whistle.

Chennaiyin FC pile on the misery for NorthEast United in second half

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni was presented with a glorious opportunity after Julius Duker lacerated the defense with an airball. However, the Indian winger failed to keep the ball on target.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC



NEUFC - CFC



#AllInForChennaiyin #NEUFCCFC #HeroISL 68' DUKER'S FIRST ISL GOAL!!! Free-kick and Nasser takes it. His ball into the box reaches an unmarked Duker whose volley hits the back of the net.NEUFCCFC 68' DUKER'S FIRST ISL GOAL!!! Free-kick and Nasser takes it. His ball into the box reaches an unmarked Duker whose volley hits the back of the net.NEUFC 1⃣ - 6⃣ CFC#AllInForChennaiyin #NEUFCCFC #HeroISL https://t.co/BYu1dnbnyU

The Marina Machans put the game beyond NorthEast United's sights with a fine effort from Nasser El Khayati. The midfield wizard completed his hat-trick by finding the bottom left-hand corner from 30 yards, in the 48th minute. He's currently leading the goals chart in the 2022-23 Indian Super League season.

Petar Sliskovic completed his brace in the 57th minute. The striker manifested his aerial prowess by beating Arindam with a looping header following an exquisite delivery from Nasser El Khayati.

It was too easy for Chennaiyin FC once again in the 68th minute. Julius Duker escaped the markers and made a sweet connection to the ball after El Khayati picked the German out from a free-kick.

The hosts pulled one back when Romain Philippoteaux rifled the ball into the top right-hand corner in the 73rd minute. However, Chennaiyin rubbed salt on NorthEast United's wounds with yet another goal.

Joe Zoherliana diverted the ball into his own net while trying to deal with Kwame Karikari's shot in the 79th minute, which was destined to miss the target.

Vincenzo's side scored their third goal of the night in the fifth minute of injury time. Rochharzela tapped the ball in after Debjit parried it on to the NorthEast United attacker's path. However, it still couldn't hide the enormity of their loss.

Not only will this victory come in handy for the two-time Indian Super League Champions, but the victory margin will give a huge boost to their goal difference. Chennaiyin FC are just two points away from the sixth-placed Kerala Blasters. NorthEast United, on the other hand, have hit rock bottom after losing nine straight games this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes