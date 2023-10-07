FC Goa vs Odisha FC preview, prediction, team news, and more ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

FC Goa are set to lock horns with Odisha FC in matchday three of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The game is scheduled to take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday, October 7.

After the Gaurs’ first game against Hyderabad FC was postponed, they started their ISL campaign against Punjab FC on their home turf. Despite securing a 1-0 victory, Manolo Marquez would have been disappointed with the performance, as his team lacked sharpness and squandered numerous opportunities.

The game could have slipped from their grasp if Punjab FC had found their stride. Nevertheless, what truly matters are the three points, and FC Goa will look to improve their performance in the upcoming matches.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Marquez emphasized the need to control the game and show their clinical ability in front of the goal, especially against a formidable Odisha FC side.

"It’s not the best thing for us to play the way we played in the last 20-25 minutes (against Punjab FC). Because we could score the second goal but they had clear chances to equalise as well. We need to control more of the game. My thinking is that with the players we have, if we control the game more, we will win more than we lose," he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC have begun their season impressively with a win and a draw. Their 2-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC provided a strong start, and they secured a valuable point against ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC in their second game.

Despite their solid domestic form, they suffered two losses in the AFC Cup, including a 3-2 defeat mid-week to Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings. FC Goa will undoubtedly pose a stern test, but Lobera will remain optimistic about his team's ability to bounce back.

Notably, this match marks Lobera's return to a club and city where he left an indelible mark, with an ISL title and a Super Cup to his name. In a pre-match press conference, he expressed his excitement about being back in Goa and shared his fond memories at the club.

"I am very happy to be here. It’s special for me to be in Goa. I have great memories with my family here. In terms of the ISL, as I said before, I think Indian football is growing a lot. I am very happy to be coming back to India and to be able to work in a club like Odisha. We are a family," he said.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Team News

There are no new injury worries for either team, but we can expect some changes to the starting lineup. For FC Goa, Rowllin Borges could get the nod ahead of Raynier Fernandes, while Dheeraj Singh could return in goal ahead of Arshdeep Singh.

Meanwhile, Sergio Lobera will be able to recall Narender Gahlot to the team after his participation in the 2023 Asian Games. Following a demanding mid-week fixture, the Spanish coach is likely to start Puitea and Amey Ranawade over Princeton Rebello and Laldinliana Rentheli.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Predicted XI

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawde, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Puitea, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Maurício

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Prediction

These are two teams that made significant investments in the summer, including hiring coaches with ISL-winning experience. Expectations are high for them to challenge the top contenders, making this game a balanced contest on paper, considering the squad's depth and quality.

However, both sides have displayed some vulnerabilities defensively and in attack, and it’ll ultimately come down to who is more clinical in front of goal. But FC Goa hold an advantage with more rest compared to Odisha FC, who had a mid-week match in the AFC Cup.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 Odisha FC