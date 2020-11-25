FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC: Player ratings as Islanders register first victory of the new ISL season | ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC edged past FC Goa 1-0 in a tense and titanic encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The visitors began the game shabbily and were left chasing shadows as FC Goa pinged the ball around with zest and verve.

However, a spanner was thrown into the Gaurs' works when Redeem Tlang produced a terrible challenge on Hernan Santana in the 40th minute - a tackle that saw him being sent off.

Mumbai City FC began in the ascendancy post the break, although they couldn't really scythe through FC Goa's diligent defensive line. The first opening presented itself in the 74th minute when Mandar Rao Dessai contrived to balloon the ball over the bar, with the goal at his mercy.

Mumbai City FC though, had the last laugh when they were awarded a penalty in stoppage time. Adam Le Fondre stepped up and smashed the ball into the back of the net to ensure that the Islanders registered their first victory of the 2020-21 ISL season.

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz - 6

Mohammad Nawaz didn't have an awful lot to do until the 53rd minute. However, when called into action in possession, he was immensely lucky to get away with a moment of madness. While Adam Le Fondre and Hugo Boumous stung his palms during the remainder of the game, there was never any question of Nawaz producing another slip-up.

Seriton Fernandes - 6.5

Seriton Fernandes (R) kept the Mumbai City FC attackers at bay throughout the match (Credits: ISL)

Advertisement

The right back was solid through the first half and barring a shocking challenge on Hugo Boumous, Seriton Fernandes relatively held his own. Mumbai City FC kept posing different challenges but he was largely untroubled.

Ivan Gonzales - 7

Ivan Gonzales endured a slightly shaky moment in the 4th minute when he ceded possession. Post that though, in the first half, he provided good cover and was on hand to mop up Mumbai City FC's wayward passes. However, when presented with a scoring opportunity in the 56th minute, he scuffed his shot horribly.

James Donachie - 7.5

The Australian, much like Ivan Gonzales, was pretty decent at the back during the opening 45 minutes. James Donachie used his physicality well and kept Adam le Fondre quiet for large stretches.

Saviour Gama - 6

Saviour Gama returned to the line-up after serving his suspension and looked an immense upgrade on Sanson Pereira. He fulfilled his defensive duties well in the first half and also used the ball well.

Alberto Noguera - 7

Alberto Noguera was brilliant in midfield for FC Goa (Credits: ISL)

Advertisement

Alberto Nogeura, despite only playing a game and a bit, seems an extremely astute signing for FC Goa. The Spaniard boasts an excellent passing range and isn't too afraid to put his foot into tackles as well - aspects that were on display against Mumbai City FC.

Edu Bedia - 7

Edu Bedia orchestrated proceedings for the majority of the contest and always seemed to have time and space on the ball, even as those around him struggled in a rather congested midfield. The Spaniard could hold the key for FC Goa moving forward.

Lenny Rodrigues - 5

Lenny Rodrigues wasn't particularly at his best against Mumbai City FC and uncharacteristically wasted a few promising passing situations. Having said that though, his off-the-ball defensive movements continue to be pivotal to FC Goa. However, he conceded a penalty in stoppage time and one that let Mumbai City FC off the hook.

Redeem Tlang - 4

Redeem Tlang (R) was sent off for a shocking challenge on Hernan Santana (Credits: ISL)

Redeem Tlang began the match brightly and produced a couple of neat touches and runs on the left flank. However, he faded as the half progressed and also dived into a daft challenge which eventually saw him receive his marching orders.

Advertisement

Seiminlen Doungel - 5

Seiminlen Doungel seems to form a vital part of FC Goa's forward press and was instrumental as the Gaurs selectively squeezed Mumbai City FC higher up the pitch. However, he needs to display much more conviction with the ball at his feet.

Igor Angulo - 6

Igor Angulo ran the channels well and always kept the Mumbai City FC central defenders occupied. However, unlike the other day, he didn't get the service he desired as he was hauled off just after the hour mark.

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh - 7

Amrinder Singh barely had anything to do in the first half and was a spectator as FC Goa failed to translate their dominance into any tangible efforts on target. In the second period though, he burst into life and thwarted the Gaurs in a space of two minutes, first denying Edu Bedia from range and then parrying away Ivan Gonzales' shot from inside the box.

Amey Ranawade - 5

The right-back was handed a stern test when Redeem Tlang twisted and turned on the left flank during the opening exchanges. He seemed much more comfortable once the FC Goa winger was dismissed but one reckons Sergio Lobera might require a lot more from Amey Ranawade. Also, picked up a needless booking in the 65th minute.

Sarthak Golui - 6

Sarthak Golui looks a solid option at the heart of the defence for Mumbai City FC. However, his ball distribution went awry on quite a few occasions against FC Goa and that might be something that he would need to rectify, as swiftly as possible.

Advertisement

Mourtada Fall - 5

Mourtada Fall (L) looked a touch off the pace against FC Goa (Credits: ISL)

Mourtada Fall looked visibly rusty on his Mumbai City FC debut. He seemed to be a tad late into challenges and was extremely lucky that his poor clearance was not punished by Ivan Gonzales in the 56th minute.

Mandar Rao Dessai - 5

Mandar Rao Dessai was guitly of spurning Mumbai City FC's clearest scoring chance (Credits: ISL)

Mandar Rao Dessai hasn't quite hit his straps in the 2020-21 ISL campaign so far and was surprisingly, wasteful in possession. Though he popped up with a few crucial interceptions, his attacking play left a lot to be desired, especially with Mumbai City FC enjoying numerical superiority. Additionally, he spurned Mumbai City FC's clearest scoring opportunity.

Advertisement

Hernan Santana - 6

Hernan Santana seems much better equipped to play as a central defender in Sergio Lobera's system. Though he shielded the back four relatively well, his passing was shoddy and he gave away possession a few times.

Rowllin Borges - 5.5

Rowllin Borges didn't enjoy the best of outings against FC Goa. While he got into plenty of promising positions, he failed to play the telling pass - something that the footballing fraternity is unaccustomed to.

Cy Goddard - 6.5

The Japanese winger was perhaps the best attacking player on display for Mumbai City FC, although that didn't take a lot to achieve. He ran directly at Saviour Gama and caused him a few problems, although he couldn't combine it with an end product.

Hugo Boumous - 5

Hugo Bomous just wasn't at the races against his former club (Credits: ISL)

Hugo Boumous looked a far cry from the player that lit up the 2019-20 season of the ISL. His passing seemed pedestrian and when things started going against him, he bit off more than he could chew, meaning that the FC Goa players crowded him out.

Farukh Choudhary - 5

Advertisement

Farukh Choudhary started the match with some purposeful running but petered out rather quickly as the FC Goa defenders found a way to nullify his threat. And, he capped off his performance with an embarrassing dive in the 58th minute.

Adam Le Fondre - 6.5

The new signing was preferred to Bartholomew Ogbeche and was expected to lead the line much better. He showcased slightly better link-up play and also produced a cross in the 74th minute that Mandar Rao Dessai somehow spooned over the bar. In the end though, he had his moment of redemption when he tucked away his spot-kick in stoppage time.

Substitutes

FC Goa

Alexander Jesuraj - 5

The youngster replaced Seiminlen Doungel as FC Goa sought to freshen things up. However, barring an unnecessary booking, Alexander Jesural didn't produce anything of note as the game passed him by.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza - 5

The Spaniard came on for Igor Angulo as FC Goa hoped for a spark in the attacking third. Unlike the other day though, Jorge Ortiz failed to get on the ball enough and cut an isolated figure as Mumbai City FC tightened the screw.

Princeton Rebello - N/A

Princeton Rebello came on too late to leave an imprint on the game.

Mumbai City FC

Mohamad Rakip - 6

Mohammad Rakip provided the requisite adequate thrust down the right flank after his introduction and whipped in a couple of dangerous crosses. In fact, he did much more in his brief stay than Amey Ranawade managed during his tenure.

Advertisement

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 5

The winger, much like Farukh Choudhary, failed to influence proceedings in the final third. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy was on the periphery during the final quarter of the game and was not the super-sub Mumbai City FC were hoping for.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 5

Bartholomew Ogbeche just seems to be lacking a bit of match-sharpness and didn't accord Mumbai City FC the firepower they craved.

Bipin Singh - 6

Bipin Singh was anonymous for large parts during his substitute appearance but played a crucial role in earning Mumbai City FC a penalty in stoppage time.

Sourav Das - N/A

Sourav Das was thrown on, once Mumbai City FC had taken the lead and they sought to run the clock down.