FC Goa 1-0 Indian Air Force FT: Gaurs' Player ratings from hard-fought victory | 2022 Durand Cup

FC Goa held on in a tense second half to beat the Indian Air Force FT 1-0 in the 2022 Durand Cup at Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday (August 19).

The Gaurs seized control of the match early and were rewarded after just eight minutes. Lalremruata HP won the ball high up the pitch before feeding it to Salman Faris. The full-back cut it back for Muhammad Nemil, who netted with a fantastic finish.

FC Goa created more opportunities but struggled to take them and let their opponents grow into the game. The Indian Air Force created a few clear-cut chances in the second half but were denied by the Gaurs backline and goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

Here are the player ratings for FC Goa from their first win of the 2022 Durand Cup:

Hrithik Tiwari - 7/10

Tiwari's distribution wasn't at its best, but he made a couple of key saves and high claims late on to keep a cleansheet.

Deeshank Kunkalikar - 7/10

Kunkalikar kept his flank locked for most of the game in what was a solid display.

Lesly Rebello - 8/10

Rebello stepped up with a captain's display, making multiple crucial tackles and clearances in the second half. His acrobatic block in the final minutes particularly stood out.

Mallikjan Kalegar - 7/10

Kalegar complemented Rebello well in defense, though he lost his man on a couple of occasions, leaving his partner to mop up.

Salman Faris - 7/10

Faris got the assist for FC Goa's goal with a good cross into Nemil. He also had a shot saved in the second half, but was caught out on a couple of occasions on defense. One of those moments led to the Indian Air Force's best chance of the game but they could only hit the woodwork.

Mevan Dias - 6/10

Dias spent much of his time on the flanks after initially starting the game in midfield. He had a fantastic chance to score from Nemil's pass in the first half but was let down by his first touch.

Lalremruata HP - 6.5/10

Lalremruata turned and glided past the opposition midfielders in the first half, in addition to winning the ball high up the pitch to start the move that led to Nemil's goal. However, he was guilty of losing the ball in dangerous areas on a few occasions after the break.

Ayush Chhetri - 6/10

Chhetri enjoyed a decent second half, even initiating a couple of attacks with some solid technique against a re-energized Indian Air Force midfield.

Phrangki Buam - 5.5/10

Buam was almost anonymous and had very little impact on the match.

Delton Colaco - 6.5/10

Colaco made some excellent runs and was a bundle of energy throughout. He forced a straightforward save in the first half, but was inconsistent overall in the final third.

Muhammad Nemil - 7.5/10

Nemil scored his second goal of the 2022 Durand Cup with a left-footed belter into the bottom corner after an excellent first touch. He also created a couple of good chances for his teammates but they failed to take them.

FC Goa @FCGoaOfficial



It's Muhammed Nemil again, and his low-driven shot beats the 'keeper and goes right in.



#ForcaGoa #FCGIAF 8' - GOAL!It's Muhammed Nemil again, and his low-driven shot beats the 'keeper and goes right in. #DurandCup2022 | 1-0 8' - GOAL! ⚽️It's Muhammed Nemil again, and his low-driven shot beats the 'keeper and goes right in.#ForcaGoa #FCGIAF #DurandCup2022 | 1-0

Substitutes

Vasim Inamdar - 6.5/10

Inamdar was an important presence in the defensive third as FC Goa dealt with Indian Air Force's pressure. He didn't get to do too much offensively.

Velroy Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes had a couple of neat passes and turns but was largely restricted to defensive work.

Jovial Dias - 6/10

Dias didn't impact the game too much after coming on but helped his side half-press the opposition in the final 10 minutes.

Rayan Menezes - N/A

Menezes spent barely half a minute on the pitch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee