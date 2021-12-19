FC Goa 1-1 Hyderabad FC: Player ratings from an entertaining ISL 2021-22 fixture

FC Goa and Hyderabad FC played out an engaging 1-1 draw in Match 34 of the 2021-22 ISL season.

Following a goalless first half devoid of too many clear cut chances, Hyderabad took the lead via Joel Chianese. The Australian headed home from a fabulous Nikhil Poojari cross in the 54th minute.

However, Hyderabad FC's lead lasted barely eight minutes. An excellent through-ball from Alberto Noguera saw Devendra Murgaonkar round the goalkeeper before hitting the post. The rebound fortunately fell to Airam Cabrera, who slotted home beyond two defenders.

The result left FC Goa in seventh place in the ISL standings, while Hyderabad FC moved up to second.

On that note, here's a quick look at the player ratings for both teams.

FC Goa Player ratings

Dheeraj Singh - 6/10

Singh faced five shots on the night, and saved four of them. The FC Goa keeper could do nothing about Chianese's goal, though.

Aibanbha Dohling - 6.5/10

Dohling was neat with his passes, helping his side break Hyderabad FC's low-intensity pressing.

Ivan Gonzalez - 6.5/10

Gonzalez almost made a catastrophic error right at the death, but was solid in defence for FC Goa otherwise. He completed 85.7% of his passes, and also won a tackle.

Mohamed Ali - 6/10

Ali often had a lot of covering to do defensively, with Seriton Fernandes bombing forward. However, he coped well with Hyderabad FC's threat to finish with a tackle and a key pass.

Saviour Gama - 7/10

Gama was excellent going forward, and was a quality outlet for FC Goa. He managed a shot on target, won a foul and completed 82.4% of his passes.

Edu Bedia - 7/10

Bedia completed more passes than any player on the pitch, but couldn't produce the killer pass his team needed. He also took two shots, but neither were on target.

Princeton Rebello - 6/10

It was a quiet outing for Rebello, but he largely did what his side needed from him.

Seriton Fernandes - 6.5/10

Like Gama, Fernandes constantly bombed forward, but was less effective with his passes in the final third. He was also booked in the 28th minute for a needless lunge on a Hyderabad FC player.

Alberto Noguera - 7/10

Noguera cut a frustrated figure at times, and was booked as well, but he was also at the heart of most of the good moves his team constructed. His pass for FC Goa's goal was exquisite, and he also had a shot on target, two tackles and won four fouls.

Devendra Murgaonkar - 6/10

Murgaonkar probably needed to drop back a little more against a resolute Hyderabad FC defence, but didn't do so. He completed just nine passes, and had only one shot on target.

Airam Cabrera - 8/10

Cabrera's goal was well-taken, but the FC Goa forward did so much more as well. He registered a team-high three key passes, and often threatened the Hyderabad FC defence with his movement and acceleration.

FC Goa Substitutes

Sanson Pereira - 6/10

Pereira did a fairly decent job defensively after replacing Gama in the 72nd minute. He was booked for a foul on Hyderabad FC's Asish Rai that unfortunately ended the latter's game.

Nongdamba Naorem - 6/10

Naorem replaced Murgaonkar in the 84th minute, but didn't really impact the game much.

