FC Goa 1-1 NorthEast United FC - Player Ratings

FC Goa and NorthEast United FC played out an action-packed draw at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.

Both sides scored a goal apiece in this entertaining contest. Hernan Santana provided the Highlanders with an early lead when he scored from a free-kick in the second minute of the match. After squandering a few chances, FC Goa finally equalized in the 39th minute through an Airam Cabrera header.

The second half did not see any changes in the scoreline even as FC Goa took a lot of shots. NorthEast United FC were fortunate to take home a point from the match as the referee disallowed a legimitate goal by the Gaurs in the second half.

Let us take a look at the player ratings from this fixture.

FC Goa Player Ratings:

Dheeraj Singh (6): Dheeraj conceded a goal in the second minute of the game. Was not tested much apart from that.

Aibanbha Dohling (6): Had a decent game and did not make many mistakes.

Anwar Ali (6.5): Looked solid throughout the match whenever he was called to action. Had 5 clearances in the match.

Leander D'Cunha (6): Leander had an average game against NorthEast United FC.

Savior Gama (6.5): Was lively on the flank. Created few opportunities but could have done better.

Glan Martins (6.5): Had a decent game with a solid passing accuracy of 85% from the midfield. Did well to help defensively too.

Princeton Rebello (6.5): Created few chances for the attack, which should have been converted in a goal. It was a good game for the midfielder.

Alexander Jesuraj (6): Put in a lot of crosses but could have done a better job at it.

Alberto Noguera (7): Noguera had a fine game where he created as many as 6 chances to score. Got an assist from a corner-kick.

Airam Cabrera (7): Scored the only goal of the match for FC Goa. Missed a clear opportunity to gain a lead in the second half.

Jorge Ortiz (7): Best player on the pitch for the Gaurs. Was unlucky not to get a goal or assist in the match. Had 11 shots against the opposition goalkeeper.

Substitutes-

Makhan Chote (6): Did not have much of an impact in the 13 minutes he played.

Devendra Murgaonkar and Muhammad Nemil (N/A): Both did not play enough minutes to be rated.

NorthEast United Player Ratings:

Mirshad Michu (6): The NorthEast United FC custodian had a good game with 8 saves. However, he should have done better to save the goal he conceded. A blunder from Michu was not punished as the referee disallowed the goal caused due to it.

Provat Lakra (6): The NorthEast United FC full-back should have done better with his passing. Had an adequate time at the back.

Patrick Flottmann (6): Did sufficiently well defensively. Not involved too much otherwise.

Mashoor Shareef (6): Had a decent game defensively, like Lakra and Flottmann.

Gurjinder Kumar (6): Even though he did not make many mistakes, Gurjinder could have done more in the match.

Hernan Santana (7): The former Mumbai City FC defender scored a stunning free kick in the second minute of the match. He also contributed in both attack and defense.

Imran Khan (6.5): Imran continued his good form by creating some chances for Deshorn Brown to score, even though he could not get an assist to his name.

Sehnaj Singh (6): Left much to be wanted in terms of his passing. Completed only 43% of his passes accurately.

Rochharzela (6): Had a sub-standard game before suffering an unfortunate injury to his shoulder. As a result, he left the pitch around the 54th minute.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika (6.5): Suhair did well against FC Goa, taking a good shot which was saved by Dheeraj Singh.

Deshorn Brown (6): Brown missed a few opportunities to score a goal for his team. He finished the match with no goal contribution to his name.

Substitutes-

Laldanmawia Ralte (6): Had an average game after coming up.

Mohamed Irshad (6): Could not do much after being brought into the match.

Lalkhawpuimawia (N/A): Not given enough time on the ground to be rated.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule