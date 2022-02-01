FC Goa 1-1 Odisha FC: Player Ratings as Gaurs leave it late to rescue a point

Alexander Jesuraj scored a late, late injury-time goal for FC Goa to help them salvage a point in a 1-1 draw with Odisha FC in the ISL earlier tonight.

Earlier in the second half, Jonathas de Jesus had put the Juggernauts ahead from the spot after Alberto Noguera was deemed to have fouled Javi Hernandez. With the clock ticking down, the Gaurs continued to press forward without much success.

It ultimately came down to a fantastic cross from Airam Cabrera in the final minute of second-half stoppage time for the unmarked Jesuraj to head in. The result keeps both sides alive in the race for a top-four finish, albeit barely.

Here are the player ratings from the game:

FC Goa

Naveen Kumar - 5.5/10

Kumar looked extremely nervous in the FC Goa goal and was lucky to go unpunished for a couple of schoolboy errors. He didn't have much to do otherwise and was comprehensively beaten for the penalty.

Aibanbha Dohling - 6/10

Dohling recorded a shot on target against Odisha FC but was largely limited in attack. He was mostly solid defensively and made a couple of crucial interventions in the second half.

Anwar Ali - 6/10

It was a mixed outing for Ali, who gave the ball away on a few occasions and made some unnecessary fouls. However, he made up for it with some excellent blocks and tackles, one of which led to FC Goa's late equalizer.

Ivan Gonzalez - 5/10

Gonzalez was poor against the Juggernauts, particularly with his passing from the back. He was lucky not to end up as the catalyst for his team conceding more and the Gaurs will need him to do better in their upcoming matches.

Seriton Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes was once again a tad luckluster with his final ball at times, despite getting into some promising positions for FC Goa.

Edu Bedia - 6/10

It was a fairly quiet outing for Bedia, who was at times restricted to sideways and back passes. His free-kicks in the second half were often mishit, though he initiated a couple of good moves, besides recording three tackles and two shots on target.

Princeton Rebello - 5.5/10

Rebello began brightly but faded away in the second half. He made some good runs with and without the ball, but his decision-making in the final third requires massive improvement.

Brandon Fernandes - 6.5/10

Fernandes tried hard to make things happen for his team, but was well handled by Sailung and then Lalruatthara. He still managed three key passes and completed 77.5% of his attempted passes to his credit.

Alberto Noguera - 6/10

Noguera conceded a soft but silly foul on Javi Hernandez for Odisha FC's goal. He almost made up for it by recording a game-high five key passes and winning four fouls as well. However, Noguera did have moments where he wasn't on the same page as his forwards which almost cost FC Goa.

Makan Chothe - 6/10

Chothe had a few bright moments but couldn't really penetrate the Juggernauts' defense. He tracked back well though, recording a tackle.

Airam Cabrera - 7/10

What seemed destined to end as a frustrating night for Cabrera ultimately finished with him becoming his side's hero. The FC Goa forward's cross for the goal was sublime and perhaps he should've started the game on the wing. Cabrera managed no shots on target, playing in a central position.

Substitutes

Savior Gama - 6/10

Gama replaced Dohling in the 71st minute. He offered an extra outlet for the Gaurs as they looked for a late goal.

Devendra Murgaonkar - 5.5/10

Murgaonkar came on for Brandon Fernandes in the 71st minute. He got on the end of a couple of crosses but couldn't convert them.

Leander D'Cunha - 6/10

D'Cunha replaced Seriton Fernandes in the 78th minute. He sent in a couple of dangerous crosses into the box.

Mohammed Nemil - 6/10

Nemil came on for Rebello in the 84th minute. He had one wasted effort that hit the side netting when he could've found a man in the box instead.

Alexander Jesuraj - 7/10

Jesuraj replaced Chothe in the 84th minute. He arrived late in the box to guide a header past Arshdeep Singh and give FC Goa a share of the spoils.

