FC Goa 1-2 Chennaiyin FC: Player Ratings as Chennaiyin edge out Gaurs in close match | ISL 2020-21

Chennaiyin FC registered a 2-1 win against FC Goa in Match 33 of the ISL. The Gaurs' poor run of form continued, as Chennaiyin FC got back to winning ways.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Mohammad Nawaz - 6/10

Nawaz was helpless for the two goals that FC Goa conceded. But this match particularly showed his skill-set with the ball at his feet. He was comfortable, and towards the end of the match when FC Goa were chasing the game, he didn't slow down.

Seriton Fernandes - 6/10

Seriton Fernandes is a bundle of energy on the field on any day, and it wasn't much different in today's match. His passing needed to be more clinical though. Whenever he lost possession, it opened his team up to a counter-attack.

James Donachie - 5/10

This was probably Donachie's first genuinely disappointing game for FC Goa. He had a hard time dealing with the interchange between the Chennaiyin attackers and made a couple of clumsy challenges.

Advertisement

Aiban Dohling - 6/10

After giving away a late penalty in FC Goa's last match, Dohling had a more composed performance this time around. He was substituted late in the match to make an attacking change. Overall, he did not do much wrong during his time on the pitch.

Saviour Gama - 6.5/10

It was another good performance from Gama, who has been a revelation this season. On the right flank, Gama's runs were important to draw defenders away and enable Igor Angulo to find space.

Edu Bedia - 6/10

Bedia controlled the game from a deep position but chose not to venture forward too many times. It may have been a tactical call, keeping in mind the opposition. But owing to that, he could not influence the game in the final third of the pitch.

Alexander Jesuraj - 6/10

Jesuraj provided the assist for FC Goa's equalizer and worked hard on the right flank to keep Chennaiyin FC quiet on that end.

Brandon Fernandes - 6/10

It was a typically silky performance from Brandon, punctuated with his usual shots and passes. It is a mystery why he was taken off when FC Goa were actually chasing the match.

Alberto Noguera - 5/10

Noguera went missing for large parts of the match, and more is expected from the experienced Spaniard.

Jorge Mendoza - 7/10

Mendoza scored the equalizer for FC Goa. He also had a legitimate penalty shout turned down when Vishal Kaith barged into him in the box. He may have deserved more from the match.

Advertisement

Igor Angulo - 6/10

One can never ignore Igor Angulo for too long in a match. One moment, he appears to be quiet, and the next moment he will be springing into action to put the ball into the back of the net. Chennaiyin FC did well to counter the threat of the Spaniard throughout the match.

Chennaiyin FC Player Ratings

Vishal Kaith - 7/10

Kaith made a series of crucial saves to deny FC Goa. He may have been lucky to not give away a penalty in the dying stages of the match. But overall, he showed why he is rated as one of the best goalkeepers in India.

Reagan Singh - 6/10

Singh had a tidy performance on the pitch today, neatly stitching together the transitions on the right side of the play. He had a few rough years in the middle but looks to be rediscovering his form with Chennaiyin FC this season.

Eli Sabia - 7/10

A rock in the middle of the defense, Sabia did exceedingly well to read every attacking situation and nullify them before a shot on goal. He was a big reason why Chennaiyin FC held on to the three points today.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 6.5/10

One of the best Indian prospects at Chennaiyin FC, Jerry ran all the action on the left side of the attack today. His boundless stamina helps him perform both attacking and defensive duties with aplomb.

Deepak Tangri - 5/10

Tangri picked up a yellow card in the first half and was then subsequently substituted for the second. It has been refreshing seeing him play in the midfield so far this season. He will get more opportunities as the tournament progresses.

Advertisement

Memo Moura - 6/10

Moura had his first significant contribution of the season in today's match. His experience mattered immensely in trying to slow the play down and speed it up whenever required.

Anirudh Thapa - 7/10

It was a vintage Anirudh Thapa performance on his comeback from injury. He went off in the second half clutching his thigh, and one would hope his new injury is not as serious as the previous one.

Rafael Crivellaro - 7/10

Rafael 'The Magician' Crivellaro did what he does the best with the ball at his feet. He was at the heart of every offensive action and opened the scoring for Chennaiyin FC straight from a corner.

Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev - 5.5/10

Today's match was a chance for Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev to show coach Csaba Laszlo that he is a contender for the starting line-up. However, he failed to impress in the manner he would have liked.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 6/10

Chhangte is one of the most talented Indian players in the league, as well as one of the most frustrating. He missed two clear-cut chances to score for Chennaiyin FC, and luckily for him, his team ended up on the winning side despite that. His dribbling was excellent, but he needs to be more consistent.

Jakub Sylvestr - 6/10

Sylvestr too was at the end of a few chances which he should have converted. It was an off day for the former Bundesliga 2 Golden Boot winner.

Substitutes

Rahim Ali - 6/10

Ali scored what turned out to be the winning goal of the match after being set up by Crivellaro. It boosted his confidence enough to adopt a shoot-on-sight policy. Unfortunately, none of the subsequent shots ended in the back of the net.