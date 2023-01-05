Reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC overcame FC Goa’s challenge at the Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday, January 5.

The home side have been inconsistent in their recent run of games but still find themselves in the playoff race. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, are narrowly behind league leaders Mumbai City FC and were keen to maintain their form.

The Gaurs dominated possession in the opening stages. However, it was the Nizams who took the lead in the first quarter of the game. Halicharan Narzary whipped a delightful cross into the penalty box, which Bartholomew Ogbeche headed into the net.

Carlos Pena’s men kept probing forward, but the half ended 1-0 in Hyderabad FC’s favor.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial VICTORY at Fatorda!



The King goes reigning in Goa and Hyderabad beat the Gaurs to start our on the front foot...



#FCGHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC VICTORY at Fatorda!The King goes reigning in Goa and Hyderabad beat the Gaurs to start ouron the front foot... 🔥 VICTORY at Fatorda!The King goes reigning in Goa and Hyderabad beat the Gaurs to start our 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ on the front foot... 💪#FCGHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/1ahuHSWxTn

FC Goa, however, shifted gears in the second half. They were rewarded for their efforts as Redeem Tlang equalized early into the half. Nonetheless, it was the Nizams who had the last laugh as Ogbeche scored two more goals towards the end of the game to seal his hat-trick and a crucial victory for his side.

#1 Hyderabad FC machine keep on rolling

FC Goa provided a difficult challenge for Hyderabad FC, but they always seem to find a way to win. Their defense has been resilient and their attack continues to be clinical. Furthermore, Ogbeche's return to goal-scoring form is the icing on the cake for Manolo Marquez’s men.

As a result, the Nizams climbed over Mumbai City FC, but have played one game more than their rivals. After a stuttering start to the season, Marquez seems to have found the right formula. They have won their last five games with an aggregate score of 17-3 and will hope to continue this rich vein of form.

#2 FC Goa will feel hard done by the result

FC Goa have fared well at the Fatorda Stadium this campaign, but a defeat has put them in a spot of bother. They are currently fourth in the table with 19 points to their name, but the likes of Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC now have a chance to leapfrog them in the standings.

Nevertheless, this performance would have pleased Carlos Pena. The Gaurs upped the ante in the second half and were direct, targetting Noah Sadaoui’s runs in behind the defense.

Moreover, they created several opportunities but were ultimately punished due to the clinical nature of their opponents.

#3 Bartholomew Ogbeche coming in good for Hyderabad FC

Ogbeche’s goals led Hyderabad FC to their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title last season, but he has struggled to find the back of the net this time around. Ahead of the game against FC Goa, the Nigerian has scored only thrice this campaign.

However, he appears to have rediscovered his magical touch. Ogbeche's first goal was the result of excellent movement, with the striker toying with Anwar Ali before finding the net with a header.

His clinical nature was on show yet again in the second half. With just 10 minutes to go, he scored his second of the night when the ball kindly fell to his feet. He then steamed into the box and scored a towering header in the 90th minute to take the match ball home.

The 38-year-old’s form in the upcoming games will prove vital for the Nizams as they look to mount a charge for the Indian Super League Shield.

Poll : 0 votes