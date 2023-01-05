FC Goa fell to a second consecutive defeat after suffering a 3-1 loss against Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, January 5.

Bart Ogbeche, who has found his scoring touch in recent weeks, recorded a fantastic hat-trick, scoring twice in the final 11 minutes to give the Nizams the win. Redeem Tlang scored for the Gaurs in the first half, but that proved to be a mere consolation for his side.

Carlos Pena's side remain fifth in the ISL 2022-23 standings with 19 points from 13 matches. However, this defeat could open things up for Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal, who all have matches in hand.

Here are the player ratings for FC Goa from their defeat to Hyderabad FC:

Dheeraj Singh - 6/10

Dheeraj Singh could've done nothing about any of Bart Ogbeche's goals. However, he did come up with a couple of key saves, including a superb stop from Rohit Danu's strike.

Aibanbha Dohling - 6.5/10

Dohling enjoyed a good outing for FC Goa against the Nizams, establishing a presence in both defense and attack. He delivered a superb cross for Noah Sadoui midway through the first half and also came up with a crucial goal-line clearance after the break with the scores level.

Anwar Ali - 7/10

Ali missed an early chance to put the Gaurs ahead from a set-piece, but was excellent defensively. He won eight of his 10 duels and recorded three tackles, a block and three clearances.

Fares Arnaout - 6/10

Arnaout's standout defensive contribution came in the build-up to Hyderabad FC's second goal. He got a crucial touch to prevent Rohit Danu from getting an unopposed one-v-one opportunity. However, he couldn't stop Danu from eventually getting a shot away and was prone to errors every now and then.

Arnaout also scored in the second half from a free header, but the goal was chalked off as he was miles offside.

Sanson Pereira - 6/10

Hyderabad struggled to get Mohammad Yasir involved in the game in the first half, which meant Pereira didn't have much to do. However, the FC Goa full-back had more to do after the break and struggled at times.

Edu Bedia - 5.5/10

Bedia played some delightful balls over the top for his teammates, recording two key passes and completing 84% of his passes. However, he also lost possession 21 times and failed to track Ogbeche for the match-clinching third Hyderabad goal.

Ayush Chhetri - 6.5/10

Chhetri looked extremely composed on the ball when called upon, completing 86% of his passes and laying out a key pass. The FC Goa youngster also won two fouls and two of his three ground duels in a solid display.

Brandon Fernandes - 6.5/10

Brandon tried hard to make things happen for FC Goa and looked bright for the opening 75 minutes, winning three fouls and laying out two key passes. However, he faded away a little with the Gaurs searching for an equalizer late in the game.

Iker Guarrotxena - 6/10

Guarrotxena was on the receiving end of several good passes, but struggled to keep himself onside. He also wasn't at his creative best, having gotten just 28 touches on the ball in 70-odd minutes, but did force one good save from Gurmeet Singh with a volley.

Redeem Tlang - 7/10

Tlang was involved in some good link-up play across both halves, but couldn't impact the game much. He did get his crowning moment, however, finishing with a side-footed half-volley to bring FC Goa level in the 54th minute.

Noah Sadaoui - 6.5/10

Sadaoui got the assist for Redeem Tlang's goal with a superb cross into the box. He also came up with a moment of genius, assisting Arnaout's goal that was later ruled out with a sumptuous outside-of-the-boot cross.

However, the Moroccan also endured a frustrating night on some levels as he was often wasteful with the chances he received. Hyderabad, to their credit, also largely seemed to know how to deal with him when he got into dangerous areas.

Substitutes

Makan Chothe (Tlang 64') - 6/10

Chothe made some good runs, but couldn't deliver a threatening final product.

Alvaro Vazquez (Guarrotxena 73') - 6.5/10

Despite getting just nine touches on the ball, Vazquez laid out two key passes and looked sharp in a creative role.

Glan Martins (Chhetri 73') - 6/10

Martins provided FC Goa with an injection of energy, completing all of his passes and laying out one key pass.

Savior Gama (Pereira 81') - 5/10

Gama provided an outlet going forward, but was beaten too easily by Abdul Rabeeh for Hyderabad's third goal.

