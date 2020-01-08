FC Goa 2-0 NorthEast United FC: 3 reasons why the Gaurs beat the Highlanders | ISL 2019-20

Srijon Choudhury FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Ferran Corominas was on target as FC Goa got the better of NorthEast United FC. (Image: ISL)

FC Goa played host to NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League's match number 54. The Gaurs were looking to cement their place at the top of the table. NorthEast United FC was desperate to get back to winning ways after failing to taste victory in their last five games.

With both teams looking to get their first win of the new year, both sides started the game on an aggressive note. FC Goa though was quick to take control of the game as they kept mounting pressure on the NorthEast United goal. The first half came to an end with the scoreboard reading 0-0.

The second half started on a similar note as the first half. It was the 68th minute when FC Goa finally broke the deadlock courtesy an own goal from Highlanders defender Mislav Komorski. Ferran Corominas made it 2-0 for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute. to seal the result The game ended with the scoreboard reading 2-0 in favour of the hosts.

With this victory, Sergio Lobera's side cemented their place at the top of the table while NorthEast United FC is languishing in seventh place.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why FC Goa beat NorthEast United FC on the night.

#3 No Kai Heerings and Asamoah Gyan for NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC were depleted and felt the loss of key players. (Image: ISL)

Two of the most effective and influential players this season for NorthEast United FC this season were missing from the game against FC Goa.

The Highlanders missed their main and only striker Asamoah Gyan today. Gyan has been their go-to man this season for goals and without him NorthEast United FC looked lost when it came to hunting for goals.

Kai Heerings, on the other hand, has been the rock in their defence and playing Goa without Kai was an arduous task for Robert Jarni sides.

Advertisement

Even though the young Indian brigade of NorthEast United held tight in the first half, they were unable to keep the resistance going in the second half.

Without Gyan, NorthEast United literally played the game without a proper striker with the likes of Rupert Nongrum trying to deputise for the Ghanaian star.

Kai's absence meant that Jose Leudo partnered Komorski in defence which didn't have the required effect as the latter conceded an own goal while Leudo was sent off.

Overall, NorthEast United FC looked a disjointed unit without two of their crucial players in the side.

1 / 3 NEXT