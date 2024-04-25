FC Goa were shockingly beaten by Mumbai City FC 2-3 in the first leg of the second semi-final of the ISL 2023-24 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on April 24.

It was the first leg of the two-legged semi-finals of the ISL. Both sides wanted to move into the second leg with a victory or at least without a defeat.

The match started with both teams testing each other's defenses in search of an early goal. FC Goa took the lead in the 16th minute when Mohammed Yasir beat Mehtab Singh and put in a cross, which Boris Singh made no mistake in slotting the ball into the net.

Mumbai City FC tried hard to score an equalizer but failed to do so. Mohammad Yasir, who was influential in the first 30 minutes of the game, had to be replaced by Udanta Singh in the 33rd minute due to an injury. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

In the second half, the hosts came in intending to double their lead. Brandon Fernandes scored the second goal for FC Goa in the 56th minute. Brandon dribbled into space in the midfield and unleashed a wonder strike which beat everyone and landed into the back of the net.

With the scoreboard reading 2-0, everyone thought the first leg of the semifinals was done and dusted. But, Mumbai City FC had other ideas. Lalianzuala Chhangte scored the first goal for the Islanders in the 90th minute.

Vikram Pratap Singh scored the equalizer in the 95th minute while Chhangte scored the winner in the 97th minute to secure the victory for Mumbai City FC.

The scoreboard at full-time read 3-2 in favor of the visitors. On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for FC Goa from today's game

FC Goa Player Ratings

Boris scored the opening goal of the game. (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Dheeraj Singh (6): Dheeraj made some good saves in the first half but will not be happy with his performance during the last 10 minutes of the game.

Jay Gupta (5.5): Jay Gupta had a decent game during the 90 minutes of the game. But he failed to contain Mumbai City FC's attackers during the final seven minutes of the game.

Nim Dorjee (5.5): Nim had a decent first half, but was troubled in the second half. He should have done better during the goals Mumbai City FC scored.

Odei Onaindia (6): Odei had a good game and it was sad that he ended up on the losing side. He made some good interceptions and tackles.

Seriton Fernandes (6): Seriton made some brilliant interceptions and blocks. He will be disappointed with the way his side let in three goals within seven minutes.

Borja Herrera (5.5): Borja had a quiet game and couldn't do much to impact the game. He did have one good attempt at goal but it went wide. FC Goa will hope he pulls up his socks before the return leg.

Carl McHugh (6.5): Carl was one of the better players on the pitch. He was brilliant in helping FC Goa gain control of the midfield.

Mohammad Yasir (6.5): Yasir had an immense impact on the game during the 30 minutes he was part of it. FC Goa missed his services in the second half especially.

Brandon had another exceptional game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Brandon Fernandes (8): Brandon was excellent again. He scored a wonder goal in the second half. It was his third goal in three games. Manolo Marquez will hope he continues performing like this in the return leg.

Boris Singh (7): Boris scored the first goal of the game. He managed to trouble the Islanders' defense a lot.

Noah Sadaoui (6): Noah didn't have the best of games. He failed to get his name on the scoresheet.

Substitute

Udanta Singh (5.5): Udanta replaced the injured Mohammad Yasir in the first half. Udanta made a lot of failed crosses and missed passes in the second half.

Carlos Martinez (5): Carlos Martinez came on in the second half. But he failed to impact the game in any proper way.

Rowlin Borges (5.5): Rowlin made some good passes in the second half and tried to create some openings for FC Goa, but he wasn't very successful in doing so.

Raynier Fernandes (5): Raynier came into the game late with the motive of trying to stack up the midfield but failed to stop the Islanders' attacks.