FC Goa 3-0 Odisha FC: Juggernauts Player Ratings from humbling ISL 2022-23 defeat

FC Goa thrashed 10-man Odisha FC 3-0 at the Fatorda Stadium in Matchweek 10 of the ISL 2022-23 season on Saturday, December 10.

Both teams looked evenly matched in the first half, but Nandhakumar Sekar's 68th-minute dismissal for a second bookable offense put the Gaurs in command. Brison Fernandes opened the scoring before Noah Sadoui made it two and then set up Alvaro Vazquez late on to add an exclamation point to the win.

Here are the player ratings for Odisha FC from a difficult defeat:

Amrinder Singh - 6/10

Amrinder Singh made some good saves across both halves, but could've done better in the build-up to Sadoui's goal. He was thoroughly beaten by all three strikes.

Lalruatthara - 6/10

Lalruatthara didn't contribute much going forward but held his own defensively, winning two duels and a tackle.

Carlos Delgado - 5/10

Delgado looked solid for the first hour before it all fell apart for him and Odisha FC in the final 30 minutes. He managed four interceptions and four clearances on the night, but couldn't marshal his troops at all after they went down to 10 men.

Osama Malik - 6/10

Malik showed incredible composure on the ball, though he also struggled after Sekar's dismissal. He dealt well with FC Goa's attack, while also completing 82% of his passes and even laying out a key pass.

Narender Gehlot - 5/10

Gehlot looked good in the first 75 minutes, but was far too adventurous after the sending off and left plenty of space which Goa exploited with ease.

Thoiba Singh - 5/10

The match seemed to bypass Thoiba Singh, who was often dribbled past with ease. He also lost possession too easily and too frequently, and offered no defensive cover with Odisha FC down to 10 men.

Saul Crespo - 6.5/10

Crespo couldn't really get his creative juices flowing in this match, though he did hit the post in the first half with a header from a corner. He won two fouls and six of his 11 duels, while also recording a tackle and three interceptions, before leaving the pitch with an injury in the second half.

Raynier Fernandes - 6/10

Raynier Fernandes was the most progressive of the Juggernauts' midfielders, creating a chance for Crespo from a corner and getting a shot on target. However, he struggled on multiple occasions with his final pass.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 4.5/10

Sekar was one of Odisha FC's brightest players in the first half, even hitting the woodwork with a cross-turned-shot. However, he made a poor tackle while on a yellow card in the 66th minute and was given his marching orders, leaving his team in a very difficult position.

Pedro Martin - 5/10

Martin received little service throughout the game, getting just 29 touches during his 69 minutes on the pitch. He did lay out a key pass, but didn't take a single shot all night.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Mawihmingthanga had his moments, often sparking Odisha FC's attack into life in both halves. However, he grew peripheral in the final stages and could've helped out more defensively.

Substitutes

Denechandra Meitei (Lalruatthara 54') - 4/10

Meitei struggled to cope with FC Goa's overloads down the right, with the first two goals coming down his flank.

Victor Rodriguez (Crespo 60') - 5.5/10

Rodriguez got barely any opportunities to showcase his wares as Odisha FC went down to 10 men less than 10 minutes after his arrival. To his credit, he completed all of his pass attempts and only dribble attempt as well.

Isaac Vanmalsawma (Raynier 69') - 5/10

Vanmalsawma, like Diego Mauricio, got very few touches and also put his shot off target from a decent opening.

Diego Mauricio (Martin 69') - 5/10

Having come on just seconds after the red card, Mauricio got just five touches on the ball and had zero impact on the game.

