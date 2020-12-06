FC Goa 3 - 1 Kerala Blasters FC: Player Ratings as Gaurs continue good run of form | ISL 2020-21

FC Goa defeated out-of-form Kerala Blasters 3-1 in Match 19 of the ISL, in what was largely a one-sided affair. The margin of defeat could have been even bigger for Kerala Blasters, had FC Goa converted all the chances they got.

Here is how the players fared in today's second encounter of the day in the ISL.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Mohammad Nawaz - 7/10

Nawaz took quite a few blows in the match today, but still continued bravely. For that effort and for his concentration in the match today, he deserves a high rating.

Seriton Fernandes - 7/10

Seriton Fernandes is fast becoming one of the most dependable players for coach Juan Ferrando. He put in yet another solid display today.

James Donachie - 8/10

James Donachie was a rock at centre-back today and glided past opponents whenever he wanted to bring the ball out of defense. He showed why FC Goa were so desperate to get him before the season.

Ivan Gonzalez - 6.5/10

Gonzalez was caught napping on a couple of occasions on the ball. More is expected from the man who is supposedly the anchor of the team. It was an uncharacteristic performance from him.

Saviour Gama - 7/10

Rahul KP was supposed to be the Indian on the pitch to steal eyeballs today, but instead, it was FC Goa's Saviour Gama. He beautifully picked out Igor Angulo for the first goal and was a threat throughout his time on the pitch.

Lenny Rodrigues - 8/10

Lenny Rodrigues did not put a foot wrong today. He used the ball effectively and his range of passing was excellent.

Edu Bedia - 7.5/10

At the top end of the pitch, Edu Bedia was one of the best performers for FC Goa. His feints and shoulder drops kept the Kerala Blasters defenders guessing.

Alexander Jesuraj - 6.5/10

Jesuraj did the basics right and worked hard on the pitch to recycle possession for his teammates. It was a dependable performance from him.

Brandon Fernandes - 8.5/10

Even when Brandon Fernandes plays for half of the match, he still manages to be the best player on the pitch. He provided the assist for FC Goa's second goal and ran the show for the Gaurs.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza - 8/10

Along with Angulo, FC Goa have found another goalscorer in Jorge Ortiz Mendoza. His technique to take Brandon's assist on the turn was top-notch. Mendoza's goal was crucial in FC Goa establishing dominance in the match.

Igor Angulo - 8.5/10

After Igor Angulo's performance today, FC Goa fans can stop asking whether Coro can ever be replaced. His two goals were instinctive finishes. The bad news for opposition defenders is that he is far from being done yet.

Kerala Blasters Player Ratings

Albino Gomes - 3/10

Albino had a poor outing today, with a couple of rash decisions that directly led to goals. He rushed out unannounced for the first one, giving Angulo a chance to lob him.

For the third goal, he was unaware of a lurking Angulo. The latter just took the static ball past him as soon as he placed it on the ground and tucked it into an empty net.

Nishu Kumar - 6/10

Nishu Kumar was perhaps the only player for Kerala Blasters who kept the intensity up in the entire match. He also gave the assist for Kerala's only goal.

Bakary Kone - 6/10

Kone did not look as assured as he previously did in this ISL season. He committed to tackles too early a couple of times.

Costa Nhamoinesu - 5.5/10

Costa looked out of sorts today. He collected two yellow cards and was sent off towards the end of the game.

Jessel Carneiro - 6/10

Carneiro lost the ball in crucial areas today. His performances currently are of no value for the team.

Rohit Kumar - 6/10

As was the case with Jessel, Rohit Kumar too looked like he was playing a different match at times. His tactical game left a lot to be desired.

Vicente Gomez - 6.5/10

Gomez scored in the game for the Kerala Blasters. By then, it was a little too late for the Blasters.

Rahul KP - 6/10

Injured early in the season, Rahul KP is yet to get back to full fitness. There still lies a long season ahead of him to rectify things. But he must do so quickly, or risk having a season that's defined by anonymity on the pitch.

Nongdamba Naorem - 6/10

Naorem is one of coach Kibu Vicuna's old hands from Mohun Bagan in the I-League. While watching Naorem play, it is evident that he has been given a free role in the attack, because of his natural flair. However, that was not on display today, as he simply went through the motions in the match.

Facundo Pereyra - 6.5/10

Pereyra was playing an advanced midfield role which he has done throughout his career for Kerala Blasters. It seemed to work initially as he got plenty of the ball. But as the game went on, he slowly drifted out of the action.

Gary Hooper - 6/10

Gary Hooper still looks slightly off the pace. Whether it is the conditions or the playing style, the Englishman just looks a yard slower. He needs to show more intensity in his performances in the coming matches to help the Blasters climb up the table.