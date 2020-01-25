FC Goa 3-2 Kerala Blasters: 3 reasons why the Gaurs emerged victorious against the Blasters | ISL 2019-20

With the win, Goa have climbed to the top of the table. (Image: ISL)

FC Goa got the better of Kerala Blasters as Sergio Lobera's men scored three goals in return to the two from the visitors at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Blasters started the game confidently and did not shy away from attacking the Gaurs, who climbed to the top of the Indian Super League table with this result.

However, the Gaurs were the first to score through Hugo Boumous in the 26th minute. Goa rose to a safer position just before half-time as Jackichand Singh connected with Ferran Corominas' cross from the right to double their lead.

After the restart, the Blasters came out as a more organized unit and eventually found a reply through Messi Bouli. Eelco Schattorie's side showed further hopes as they leveled with a Bartholomew Ogbeche's header from a Sergio Cidoncha's corner-kick.

However, in yet another late surge, the hosts secured the vital lead and three points after Boumous met a delightful pass from Ahmed Jahouh and volleyed home his second of the night in the 83rd minute.

Both teams had a fair share of chances and worked hard to get goals With the sixth defeat of the season, Eelco Schattorie's team have almost ended their playoff hopes while Goa are looking like a team who could go all the way in the competition.

Here, we look at 3 reasons why FC Goa managed to clinch the all-important victory.

#3 FC Goa outfoxed Kerala Blasters mentally

The men in yellow were out of focus and shape in the final quarter of the game. (Image: ISL)

If Kerala Blasters had kept composure throughout the game, they could have taken at least a point home. Many times before this season, the men in yellow were out of focus and shape in the final quarter of the game. After Blasters restored parity, FC Goa were spotted engaging themselves in off-the-ball tussles with the opponents. Sergio Cidoncha, in particular, was targeted by the hosts and numerous such situations forced the defenders to commit mistakes.

The final goal that Hugo Boumous scored was due to some below-par defending from the Blasters personnel. The Kochi-based outfit have already dropped twelve points after leading games this season. With a second consecutive defeat after levelling terms, Blasters have exposed their mental vulnerabilities that cause them lose their composure and the point they worked for before the final whistle.

